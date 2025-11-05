Psychologists Warn of ‘Popcorn Brain Syndrome’ Surge Among Youth Linked to Excessive Screen Time

Dr. Sukul states that this condition can be significantly improved by adopting a few simple steps. Create screen-free zones; do not use mobile or laptops in certain areas of the house. Take breaks from screens every few hours. Practice yoga and meditation, as this brings peace to the mind. Work in a focused manner, concentrating on tasks for short intervals. Try to avoid mindless scrolling. Ask yourself: Am I using the phone, or is the phone using me?