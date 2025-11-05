Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Psychologists Warn of ‘Popcorn Brain Syndrome’ Surge Among Youth Linked to Excessive Screen Time

According to Noida-based psychologist Dr. Jaya Sukul, continuous screen time is increasing Popcorn Brain Syndrome among youth, affecting sleep, focus, and mental health.

Nov 05, 2025

Popcorn Brain Syndrome (Image: Freepik)

Popcorn Brain Syndrome: In today's digital age, most young people spend their days on mobiles, laptops, and TV screens. Constantly switching between social media, videos, and games is now affecting the brain. Experts call this condition 'Popcorn Brain Syndrome'. Noida-based Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jaya Sukul, founder of Headspace Healing, explained in an interview how this new mental pattern is becoming a warning sign for young people.

According to Dr. Sukul, Popcorn Brain does not mean the brain literally starts exploding. This condition arises when the brain is constantly stimulated by digital input, i.e., notifications, videos, and apps. In such a situation, a person cannot focus on one thing and their attention keeps wandering. Life starts to feel slow and boring when offline, as everything moves rapidly in the online world.

What is Popcorn Brain Syndrome?

She explains that continuous digital exposure is changing the brain's functioning. Our brain desires to see new things every moment, and social media exploits this desire. Gradually, this habit leads to fatigue, stress, lack of attention, and sleep disturbances.

Who gets Popcorn Brain?

This problem is mostly seen in teenagers and young adults, but now people aged 30 to 45 are also falling prey to it. According to Dr. Sukul, this is different from Internet Addiction. Internet addiction affects a person's relationships and career, whereas Popcorn Brain primarily affects attention, concentration, and emotional balance.

Its common symptoms are

  • Irritability and restlessness
  • Sleep problems
  • Inability to concentrate
  • Feeling stressed or alert all the time
  • Finding offline life boring

How to get relief?

Dr. Sukul states that this condition can be significantly improved by adopting a few simple steps. Create screen-free zones; do not use mobile or laptops in certain areas of the house. Take breaks from screens every few hours. Practice yoga and meditation, as this brings peace to the mind. Work in a focused manner, concentrating on tasks for short intervals. Try to avoid mindless scrolling. Ask yourself: Am I using the phone, or is the phone using me?

