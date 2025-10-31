Premature Grey Hair: 5 Diseases That Could Be Responsible If Your Hair is Turning Grey Early

Premature Grey Hair: Hair turning white is considered a normal sign of ageing, but in today's modern lifestyle, it is no longer just a sign of old age. Even young people aged 25-30 are now facing the problem of premature grey hair. If your hair is turning white early, it could be a sign of an internal problem in the body. It is very important to know about these 5 diseases, which can cause hair to turn white before time. Let's learn about the remedies for these causes.