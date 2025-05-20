scriptProstate Cancer: Crucial Tests for Prevention | Latest News | Patrika News
Prostate Cancer: Crucial Tests for Prevention

Prostate cancer is becoming a major concern for men. Globally, it is the second most common cancer in men and the sixth leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

May 20, 2025 / 01:12 pm

Patrika Desk

In 2020, nearly 1.4 million new cases of prostate cancer were reported globally, and approximately 375,000 people died from it.

What is Prostate Cancer and How Does it Occur?

The prostate is a small gland located below the bladder that surrounds the urethra. This cancer usually begins in the glandular cells of the prostate.

Risk Factors:

Increasing age

Family history

High-fat and meat-rich diet

Smoking

Obesity

Don’t Ignore the Symptoms

The early symptoms of prostate cancer are often mild, but if identified in time, treatment is possible.
Key Symptoms:
Frequent urination

Blood in urine or semen

Burning sensation during urination

Timely check-ups increase the chances of survival

Early detection of prostate cancer makes treatment more effective. Two important tests are performed for this:

1. PSA Test (Prostate Specific Antigen)

This is a blood test that detects the level of a specific protein produced by the prostate gland.

2. Digital Rectal Exam (DRE)

This is a routine physical examination that allows the doctor to identify any abnormalities in the prostate.
Other tests:

Biopsy

Transrectal Ultrasound (TRUS)

MRI

Bone scan

PET scan

Treatment: The Right Path According to the Situation

The method of treatment depends on the severity of the disease. Commonly adopted options:
Radical Prostatectomy: Surgical removal of the prostate gland

Radiation therapy

Chemotherapy

Hormonal therapy

Prevention and Vigilance

The risk of prostate cancer can be reduced by adopting a healthy lifestyle:

Balanced and low-fat diet
Regular exercise

Avoidance of smoking and alcohol

Get a PSA and DRE test every year after the age of 50, and start testing earlier if there is a family history of the disease.

Expert Advice is Necessary

Do not take any symptoms lightly. Always consult an experienced urologist. Regular check-ups and timely treatment are the guarantee of prevention and a healthy life from this disease.

