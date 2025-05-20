Prostate Cancer: Crucial Tests for Prevention

What is Prostate Cancer and How Does it Occur? The prostate is a small gland located below the bladder that surrounds the urethra. This cancer usually begins in the glandular cells of the prostate.

Risk Factors: Increasing age Family history High-fat and meat-rich diet Smoking Obesity Don’t Ignore the Symptoms The early symptoms of prostate cancer are often mild, but if identified in time, treatment is possible.

Key Symptoms:

Frequent urination Blood in urine or semen Burning sensation during urination Timely check-ups increase the chances of survival Early detection of prostate cancer makes treatment more effective. Two important tests are performed for this:

1. PSA Test (Prostate Specific Antigen) This is a blood test that detects the level of a specific protein produced by the prostate gland. 2. Digital Rectal Exam (DRE) This is a routine physical examination that allows the doctor to identify any abnormalities in the prostate.

Other tests: Biopsy Transrectal Ultrasound (TRUS) MRI Bone scan PET scan Treatment: The Right Path According to the Situation The method of treatment depends on the severity of the disease. Commonly adopted options:

Radical Prostatectomy: Surgical removal of the prostate gland Radiation therapy Chemotherapy Hormonal therapy Prevention and Vigilance The risk of prostate cancer can be reduced by adopting a healthy lifestyle: Balanced and low-fat diet

Regular exercise Avoidance of smoking and alcohol Get a PSA and DRE test every year after the age of 50, and start testing earlier if there is a family history of the disease.