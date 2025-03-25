Red Wine Cancer Risk: Study Links Alcohol Consumption to Increased Cancer Risk

scriptRed Wine Cancer Risk: Study Links Alcohol Consumption to Increased Cancer Risk | Red Wine: Study Links Alcohol Consumption to Increased Cancer Risk | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Alcohol and cancer link: A new study has shown that even red wine increases the risk of cancer. This study indicates that reducing alcohol consumption is the easiest way to reduce the risk of cancer.

BharatMar 25, 2025 / 02:51 pm

Patrika Desk

Red Wine Cancer Risk: A recent comprehensive study published in the Nutrients journal has challenged long-held beliefs about red wine. After analysing 42 studies, researchers concluded that there is no significant difference in cancer risk between red and white wine. No type of wine can be considered “safe”.

Red Wine and Antioxidants: Was it an Illusion?

According to Dr. Younyong Cho, the lead researcher from Brown University, “Red wine was considered safer due to antioxidants like resveratrol, but our study found no concrete evidence that it reduces the risk of cancer.”

White Wine and Increased Cancer Risk in Women

The research suggests that white wine consumption may increase the risk of cancer more significantly in women. Some studies even found that the risk of skin cancer could increase by up to 22% in white wine drinkers. However, lifestyle factors, such as sun exposure, may also play a role.

Red Wine Cancer Risk: A Small Risk, But Not to Be Ignored

The research found that drinking one glass of red wine daily could increase the risk of cancer by 5%. However, upon closer examination, this increase was not statistically significant. Nevertheless, it is clear that alcohol consumption in any form cannot be considered safe.

Expert Opinion: Limiting Alcohol is Best

Dr. Brian Black, a family medicine specialist not involved in the study, stated, “The notion that red wine is safer is now challenged. The key message is that alcohol, in any form, is not risk-free.”
A spokesperson for the Cancer Prevention Alliance, also commenting on this, said, “This study debunks several common myths, but the conclusion is quite clear – reducing alcohol consumption is the easiest way to reduce the risk of cancer.”

Red Wine Cancer Risk: Study Links Alcohol Consumption to Increased Cancer Risk

