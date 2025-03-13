scriptRegular Blood Donation May Reduce Cancer Risk: Study | Latest News | Patrika News
Regular Blood Donation May Reduce Cancer Risk: Study

Dr. Hector Hurga Encabo, a scientist involved in the research, explained that regular blood donation led to changes in stem cells that could reduce the risk of leukaemia (blood cancer).

Mar 13, 2025

Patrika Desk

London. Donating blood not only saves lives but could also benefit your health. According to new research, people who regularly donate blood may have a reduced risk of developing cancer.

Scientists at the Francis Crick Institute in London found that long-term blood donors experience genetic changes in their blood.
The scientists compared the blood of two groups of 60-year-old blood donors. The first group comprised individuals who had donated blood three times a year for the past 40 years.

The second group included those who had donated only five times in their lifetime. Genetic changes were observed in the blood of 50% of individuals in the first group, compared to only 30% in the second group.
Dr. Hector Hurga Encabo, a scientist involved in the research, explained that regular blood donation led to changes in stem cells that could reduce the risk of leukaemia (blood cancer).

Currently, the research has been conducted on men. Scientists are now preparing to conduct similar research on women.
Mutations in the Blood

Researchers say that mutations occur in the blood over time, potentially increasing the risk of cancer. Blood donation accelerates the process of new blood formation. Stem cells become more active, producing new and healthy blood. Blood donation reduces the number of old and damaged blood cells.

