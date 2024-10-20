Relief for Pregnant Women, Preeclampsia Risk can be Detected through a Simple Blood Test

Preeclampsia blood test: Assessing Risk through Blood Protein Ratio Recently, a study has found that doctors can use a simple blood test to detect the risk of preeclampsia in pregnant women. This test involves calculating the ratio of two blood proteins, fibrinogen and albumin. Fibrinogen is a protein responsible for blood clotting and inflammation, while albumin helps maintain fluid balance in the body.

The Role of Fibrinogen-Albumin Ratio (FAR) Researchers found that women with a higher fibrinogen-albumin ratio (FAR) are at a higher risk of developing preeclampsia. While there is no universal standard for FAR, the study found that a higher FAR value, which can be 0.3 or higher, increases the risk of preeclampsia. On the other hand, women with a FAR of 0.1 or lower are at a lower risk.

Key Findings of the Study The study analyzed the records of 2,629 women who gave birth between 2018 and 2024. Of these, 584 women showed mild symptoms of preeclampsia, while 226 women showed severe symptoms. Researchers found that women with a higher FAR level were more likely to develop preeclampsia.

Risk Indicators and the Role of Doctors If a pregnant woman is over 35 years old, has chronic high blood pressure, or is obese, her risk of developing preeclampsia increases. In such cases, doctors can evaluate the woman’s FAR and other diagnostic indicators and take special precautions to control blood pressure and fluid levels.

This study provides a new direction for identifying and assessing the risk of preeclampsia. By checking the ratio of blood proteins, doctors can now provide timely treatment to pregnant women, ensuring their safety and that of their children.