scriptRelief for Pregnant Women, Preeclampsia Risk can be Detected through a Simple Blood Test | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Relief for Pregnant Women, Preeclampsia Risk can be Detected through a Simple Blood Test

Preeclampsia blood test: A simple blood test can detect whether a pregnant woman is at risk of preeclampsia or not. According to experts, this has been confirmed through a study.

JaipurOct 20, 2024 / 05:38 pm

Patrika Desk

Preeclampsia blood test

Preeclampsia blood test

Preeclampsia is a serious pregnancy disorder characterized by a sudden increase in blood pressure and protein in the urine. This condition can develop after the 20th week of pregnancy and can be life-threatening for both the mother and the child if left untreated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this disorder affects 5-10% of pregnant women.

Preeclampsia blood test: Assessing Risk through Blood Protein Ratio

Recently, a study has found that doctors can use a simple blood test to detect the risk of preeclampsia in pregnant women. This test involves calculating the ratio of two blood proteins, fibrinogen and albumin. Fibrinogen is a protein responsible for blood clotting and inflammation, while albumin helps maintain fluid balance in the body.

The Role of Fibrinogen-Albumin Ratio (FAR)

Researchers found that women with a higher fibrinogen-albumin ratio (FAR) are at a higher risk of developing preeclampsia. While there is no universal standard for FAR, the study found that a higher FAR value, which can be 0.3 or higher, increases the risk of preeclampsia. On the other hand, women with a FAR of 0.1 or lower are at a lower risk.

Key Findings of the Study

The study analyzed the records of 2,629 women who gave birth between 2018 and 2024. Of these, 584 women showed mild symptoms of preeclampsia, while 226 women showed severe symptoms. Researchers found that women with a higher FAR level were more likely to develop preeclampsia.

Risk Indicators and the Role of Doctors

If a pregnant woman is over 35 years old, has chronic high blood pressure, or is obese, her risk of developing preeclampsia increases. In such cases, doctors can evaluate the woman’s FAR and other diagnostic indicators and take special precautions to control blood pressure and fluid levels.
This study provides a new direction for identifying and assessing the risk of preeclampsia. By checking the ratio of blood proteins, doctors can now provide timely treatment to pregnant women, ensuring their safety and that of their children.

News / Health / Relief for Pregnant Women, Preeclampsia Risk can be Detected through a Simple Blood Test

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

JDU leader makes a big claim, Giriraj Singh will be ousted from BJP

National News

JDU leader makes a big claim, Giriraj Singh will be ousted from BJP

in 3 hours

Good News for Shraddha Kapoor’s Fans, Actress to Showcase Powerful Dance Moves in Pushpa 2?

Bollywood

Good News for Shraddha Kapoor’s Fans, Actress to Showcase Powerful Dance Moves in Pushpa 2?

in 4 hours

Iron Dome’s big mistake, drone attack on Israeli PM’s private residence

world

Iron Dome’s big mistake, drone attack on Israeli PM’s private residence

1 hour ago

Kolkata Rape Case: CM Mamta Banerjee’s Appealed to the Protesting junior Doctors

National News

Kolkata Rape Case: CM Mamta Banerjee’s Appealed to the Protesting junior Doctors

3 hours ago

Latest Health

Good News for Diabetics: Smart Insulin Set to Make Sugar Control Easy!

Disease and Conditions

Good News for Diabetics: Smart Insulin Set to Make Sugar Control Easy!

1 day ago

Eating Cashews May Provides Many Health Benefits

Diet Fitness

Eating Cashews May Provides Many Health Benefits

3 days ago

Exercises Essential for Heart Health

Health

Exercises Essential for Heart Health

3 days ago

Healthy Foods for Eyes: These Foods Can Improve Vision and Reduce Eye Problems

Diet Fitness

Healthy Foods for Eyes: These Foods Can Improve Vision and Reduce Eye Problems

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.