Yoga Poses to Relieve Neck and Shoulder Stiffness

Bhujangasana Bhujangasana increases flexibility and reduces stiffness in the neck, shoulder, and spine muscles. This asana relaxes the body and improves blood flow. How to do it

Lie on your stomach and place your palms near your shoulders on the ground.

Inhale and slowly raise your head, chest, and upper abdomen.

Slightly tilt your head back and relax your neck.

Stay in this position for 20–30 seconds, then slowly return to the normal position.

Repeat this process 3–4 times.

Ardha Matsyendrasana This asana strengthens the spine and relieves stiffness around the neck. It also increases flexibility in the body. How to do it

Sit with both legs extended forward.

Bend your right leg and bring it over your left leg, placing it near your left knee.

Place your left hand on your right knee and place your right hand behind you on the ground.

Slowly inhale and twist your waist and neck to the right.

Stay in this position for 20 seconds, then return to the normal posture.

Do this asana on the other side as well.

Marjaryasana Marjaryasana is very effective for relieving stiffness in the neck, shoulders, and spine. It increases flexibility in the body and relieves muscle tension. How to do it

Come into a tabletop position on your hands and knees.

Exhale and round your back upwards and bend your head down.

Inhale, relax your abdomen downwards, lift your head and look forward.

Repeat this process 10–15 times.

Neck Rotation in Vajrasana This neck rotation exercise is a very simple and effective yoga practice. It reduces muscle tension and improves blood flow. How to do it

Sit in Vajrasana and keep your body straight.

Slowly rotate your neck first to the right, then back, then to the left, and finally forward.

Repeat this process 4–5 times in both directions.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field.