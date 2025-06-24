scriptYoga Poses to Relieve Neck and Shoulder Stiffness | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Health

Yoga Poses to Relieve Neck and Shoulder Stiffness

If you also experience stiffness or pain in your neck and shoulders, you can reduce this discomfort and pain with the help of some simple yoga asanas. These yoga asanas can not only help relieve pain.

Jun 24, 2025 / 12:18 pm

Patrika Desk

Neck Pain: In today’s fast-paced life, neck and shoulder stiffness or pain has become a common problem due to work overload, poor posture, hours spent hunched over computers or mobiles, and stress. People who work long hours in offices or students who spend hours studying often experience this problem. If you are also troubled by stiffness or pain in your neck and shoulders, you should adopt natural methods instead of medications. Yoga is one of the best and easiest solutions. Let’s learn about four effective yoga asanas that help relieve neck and shoulder stiffness and pain.

Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana increases flexibility and reduces stiffness in the neck, shoulder, and spine muscles. This asana relaxes the body and improves blood flow.

How to do it
Lie on your stomach and place your palms near your shoulders on the ground.
Inhale and slowly raise your head, chest, and upper abdomen.
Slightly tilt your head back and relax your neck.
Stay in this position for 20–30 seconds, then slowly return to the normal position.
Repeat this process 3–4 times.

Ardha Matsyendrasana

This asana strengthens the spine and relieves stiffness around the neck. It also increases flexibility in the body.

How to do it
Sit with both legs extended forward.
Bend your right leg and bring it over your left leg, placing it near your left knee.
Place your left hand on your right knee and place your right hand behind you on the ground.
Slowly inhale and twist your waist and neck to the right.
Stay in this position for 20 seconds, then return to the normal posture.
Do this asana on the other side as well.

Marjaryasana

Marjaryasana is very effective for relieving stiffness in the neck, shoulders, and spine. It increases flexibility in the body and relieves muscle tension.

How to do it
Come into a tabletop position on your hands and knees.
Exhale and round your back upwards and bend your head down.
Inhale, relax your abdomen downwards, lift your head and look forward.
Repeat this process 10–15 times.

Neck Rotation in Vajrasana

This neck rotation exercise is a very simple and effective yoga practice. It reduces muscle tension and improves blood flow.

How to do it
Sit in Vajrasana and keep your body straight.
Slowly rotate your neck first to the right, then back, then to the left, and finally forward.
Repeat this process 4–5 times in both directions.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field.

News / Health / Yoga Poses to Relieve Neck and Shoulder Stiffness

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

After Trump’s Ceasefire Statement, Iran Says Israel Must Stop Attacks First

World

After Trump’s Ceasefire Statement, Iran Says Israel Must Stop Attacks First

in 2 hours

Rajasthan Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Predicted in 21 Districts

Special

Rajasthan Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Predicted in 21 Districts

in 1 hour

US Embassy in Delhi Orders Social Media Monitoring for Visa Applicants

National News

US Embassy in Delhi Orders Social Media Monitoring for Visa Applicants

in 3 hours

Gold price down silver follows what is behind the sudden fall

National News

Gold price down silver follows what is behind the sudden fall

in 4 hours

Latest Health

Mangoes and Gut Health

Health

Mangoes and Gut Health

in 1 hour

Six Superfruits for Strong Bones: Stay Fit and Active at Any Age

Health

Six Superfruits for Strong Bones: Stay Fit and Active at Any Age

18 hours ago

10 Exercises to Reduce Heart Attack Risk

Health

10 Exercises to Reduce Heart Attack Risk

2 days ago

Cakes and Biscuits Linked to Increased Heart Attack Risk

Health

Cakes and Biscuits Linked to Increased Heart Attack Risk

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.