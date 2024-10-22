scriptRemedies for Cold and Cough: 5 Effective Ways to Get a Good Night’s Sleep After a Cold | Latest News | Patrika News
Remedies for Cold and Cough: 5 Effective Ways to Get a Good Night’s Sleep After a Cold

Remedies for Cold and Cough: During the winter season, many people suffer from cold and flu symptoms, especially when a blocked nose and sore throat make it difficult to sleep at night.

JaipurOct 22, 2024 / 12:37 pm

Patrika Desk

remedies for cold and cough

remedies for cold and cough

During the winter season, many people suffer from cold and flu symptoms, especially when a blocked nose and sore throat make it difficult to sleep at night. However, according to an expert, 5 common ingredients available in your kitchen can help alleviate these symptoms and promote good sleep.

Remedies for Cold and Cough: Smoothie for Better Sleep

A special smoothie has been suggested that can help reduce cold symptoms and promote a comfortable sleep. This “miraculous” smoothie includes:

– Pineapple

– Banana
– Spinach

– Turmeric

– Almond Milk

You can adjust the quantity of these ingredients according to your preference, but these five common ingredients are essential for fighting cold and promoting good sleep.

Remedies for Cold and Cough
Pineapple: Relieves Congestion and Sore Throat

Pineapple contains the bromelain enzyme, which helps reduce congestion and blocked nose and can also alleviate sore throat and cough.

Banana: Muscle Relaxant

Banana plays a crucial role in inducing sleep as it contains potassium, which helps relax muscles. Additionally, the vitamin B in bananas provides energy to the body and reduces fatigue.

Spinach: Regulates Sleep

Spinach contains vitamin B, which helps regulate sleep by promoting the production of melatonin. Melatonin is a hormone that controls sleep.

Turmeric: Anti-Inflammatory

Turmeric is renowned for its medicinal properties. Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties can help reduce inflammation in the body and alleviate congestion.

Almond Milk: Rich in Tryptophan

Almond milk is rich in tryptophan, which promotes the production of melatonin, helping you fall asleep faster and sleep more soundly.

Remedies for Good Sleep: Expert’s Advice

If the smoothie doesn’t provide complete relief, some other remedies have been suggested:
Hot Bath: Take a hot bath before sleeping to clear your lungs and sinuses.

Essential Oil: Add a few drops of tea tree or eucalyptus oil to alleviate congestion and sore throat.

Sleep on Your Side: Sleeping on your side can prevent congestion from building up in your lungs and sinuses.
Humidifier: Keep a humidifier near your bed to add moisture to your airways, reducing discomfort and congestion.

By following these remedies, you can get a good night’s sleep despite having cold symptoms.

