Remedies for Cold and Cough: 5 Effective Ways to Get a Good Night’s Sleep After a Cold

Remedies for Cold and Cough: Smoothie for Better Sleep A special smoothie has been suggested that can help reduce cold symptoms and promote a comfortable sleep. This “miraculous” smoothie includes: – Pineapple – Banana

– Spinach – Turmeric – Almond Milk You can adjust the quantity of these ingredients according to your preference, but these five common ingredients are essential for fighting cold and promoting good sleep.

Remedies for Cold and Cough

Pineapple: Relieves Congestion and Sore Throat Pineapple contains the bromelain enzyme, which helps reduce congestion and blocked nose and can also alleviate sore throat and cough. Banana: Muscle Relaxant Banana plays a crucial role in inducing sleep as it contains potassium, which helps relax muscles. Additionally, the vitamin B in bananas provides energy to the body and reduces fatigue.

Spinach: Regulates Sleep Spinach contains vitamin B, which helps regulate sleep by promoting the production of melatonin. Melatonin is a hormone that controls sleep. Turmeric: Anti-Inflammatory Turmeric is renowned for its medicinal properties. Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties can help reduce inflammation in the body and alleviate congestion.

Almond Milk: Rich in Tryptophan Almond milk is rich in tryptophan, which promotes the production of melatonin, helping you fall asleep faster and sleep more soundly. Remedies for Good Sleep: Expert’s Advice If the smoothie doesn’t provide complete relief, some other remedies have been suggested:

Hot Bath: Take a hot bath before sleeping to clear your lungs and sinuses. Essential Oil: Add a few drops of tea tree or eucalyptus oil to alleviate congestion and sore throat. Sleep on Your Side: Sleeping on your side can prevent congestion from building up in your lungs and sinuses.

Humidifier: Keep a humidifier near your bed to add moisture to your airways, reducing discomfort and congestion. By following these remedies, you can get a good night’s sleep despite having cold symptoms.