Health

Rise in Childhood Fatty Liver: Harvard Doctor Explains Causes

Fatty Liver: A Harvard-trained gastroenterologist has reported a rapid increase in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) among children. Poor diet and consumption of sugary foods are major contributing factors. Learn about its symptoms, risks, and simple preventive measures.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 14, 2025

Fatty Liver (2)
बच्चों में बढ़ रहा फैटी लिवर (Photo- freepik)

Fatty Liver: Fatty liver has become a common ailment in today's time. This disease is now rapidly spreading among children and young people. A gastroenterologist trained at Harvard and Stanford, based in California, stated that improper diet, junk food, sugary drinks, and a sedentary lifestyle are the biggest contributing factors.

What is NAFLD?

NAFLD is a condition in which fat accumulates in the liver, while the individual does not drink alcohol or drinks very little. It is also called Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD). This disease is often asymptomatic in its early stages, hence it is also called a silent disease.

If not stopped in time, it can turn into non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) or Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). Further down the line, it can lead to liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, and even liver cancer.

What are its symptoms?

Most people do not experience any symptoms in the early stages of NAFLD. Sometimes it is only detected during tests. In some cases, these signs may appear:

  • Constant fatigue
  • Feeling generally unwell
  • Mild pain or heaviness in the upper right side of the abdomen
  • Increasing fatty liver in children

The gastroenterologist trained at Harvard and Stanford explained that feeding children too much sugar can be dangerous. Pastries, soft drinks, and cookies are full of sugar, containing 50% glucose and 50% fructose. While glucose provides energy to the body, excess fructose is converted into fat in the liver, leading to fatty liver. If left untreated, it can lead to serious conditions like cirrhosis, potentially requiring a liver transplant.

How to prevent it?

Lifestyle changes are essential to prevent NAFLD. Maintain a balanced and nutritious diet, including whole grains, green vegetables, fruits, low-fat dairy, healthy oils, and protein. Avoid excessive sugar and processed foods. Also, exercise regularly. Maintain a healthy weight and lose excess weight if necessary.

Related Topics

health

Health department

health news

Healthy Lifestyle

Published on:

14 Aug 2025 03:03 pm

English News / Health / Rise in Childhood Fatty Liver: Harvard Doctor Explains Causes
