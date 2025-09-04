Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Health

Rising Risk of Hypoxic Cardiac Arrest: Simple Prevention Methods

Hypoxic cardiac arrest occurs when the body doesn't receive enough oxygen and the heart stops beating. Learn about its symptoms, causes, and simple ways to prevent it.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 04, 2025

Hypoxic Cardiac Arrest: When we hear the term ‘cardiac arrest’, the first thing that comes to mind is a heart attack or heart disease. A heart attack usually occurs when fat or cholesterol builds up in the heart's arteries, blocking blood flow. However, hypoxic cardiac arrest is slightly different. In this case, the heart doesn't directly fail; instead, a lack of oxygen gradually causes the heart to stop beating. Let's understand why the risk of this is increasing.

Why does this happen?

Hypoxic cardiac arrest occurs when breathing stops or oxygen cannot reach the lungs. This can have several causes, such as a severe asthma attack, choking (food stuck in the throat), drowning, lung infection (such as pneumonia), or lack of oxygen at high altitudes (altitude sickness). The bottom line is: when the body cannot breathe properly, the heart will suffer the consequences.

Early Warning Signs

Cardiac arrest is a sudden event, but the body often gives prior warnings. Some signs to watch out for are:

Shortness of breath: If oxygen supply is reduced, breathing becomes rapid and shallow.

Bluish lips/fingertips: When blood oxygen levels decrease, lips and fingernails appear blue.

Confusion or dizziness: Lack of oxygen to the brain leads to disorientation, difficulty concentrating, and sudden confusion.

Extreme fatigue: When muscles and organs don't receive enough oxygen, even minor tasks lead to exhaustion.

How to Prevent It

Seek immediate medical attention if someone is having difficulty breathing. Do not ignore lung infections. Learn basic life-saving techniques such as CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and the Heimlich manoeuvre. These skills can often save a life before an ambulance arrives.

Why Everyone Should Know

Hypoxic cardiac arrest does not only affect heart or lung patients. It can happen to anyone. Whether it's food getting stuck in the throat while eating at home, water entering the lungs during swimming, or breathing difficulties after strenuous exercise, a little awareness and timely help can save a life.

Published on:

04 Sept 2025 03:10 pm

English News / Health / Rising Risk of Hypoxic Cardiac Arrest: Simple Prevention Methods
