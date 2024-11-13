Growing Weakness with Age: Dementia Risk and Brain Effects Intensify

Physical frailty increases the risk of dementia Researchers at the University of Queensland studied the data of nearly 29,849 people aged 60 and above in the United States and Britain between 1997 and 2024. The data revealed that people who were physically weak were more likely to develop dementia. Out of these participants, 3,154 people showed symptoms of dementia. This data indicates a strong connection between physical weakness and dementia.

What is physical weakness? How does physical weakness lead to dementia? Physical weakness is a health condition that commonly occurs with ageing. In this condition, the body loses its flexibility, and the risk of falls, disability, and hospitalisation increases. When a person’s organs become weak, their cognitive health is also affected. Physical weakness can lead to a decrease in blood flow and oxygen supply to the brain, which affects mental health and increases the risk of dementia.

Objective and Future Strategies of the Research: The lead author of the study, David Ward, says that understanding the connection between aging, physical weakness, and dementia is crucial. According to him, the risk of dementia is linked to physical weakness nearly nine years prior. This information can be used to develop targeted intervention strategies to improve the quality of life in old age and reduce the risk.

How to prevent dementia? Prevention measures and the importance of a healthy lifestyle: To prevent dementia, it is essential to focus on a healthy lifestyle. Reducing physical weakness can be achieved by having a balanced diet, regular exercise, and engaging in mental activities. Regular medical consultations can also be beneficial.

Increasing cases of dementia According to the World Health Organization: Dementia is a rapidly growing global problem. According to the World Health Organisation, this disease affects more than 55 million people worldwide. Therefore, using the information obtained through research, not only India but the whole world can develop better health policies and lifestyles to prevent this disease.

This study has shed new light on how physical weakness in old age can lead to complex problems like dementia. After knowing this, it is essential to make efforts in this direction so that we can maintain better physical and mental health with age.