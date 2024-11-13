scriptGrowing Weakness with Age: Dementia Risk and Brain Effects Intensify | Rising Weakness with Age: Dementia Risk and Brain Impact Intensify | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Growing Weakness with Age: Dementia Risk and Brain Effects Intensify

Physical weakness and dementia : According to a new Australian study, a deep connection has been found between physical weakness and dementia.

JaipurNov 13, 2024 / 11:40 am

Patrika Desk

Physical weakness and dementia

Physical weakness and dementia

Physical weakness and dementia: Dementia is a serious mental health issue that increases with age. A recent Australian study has uncovered a new factor contributing to the rising risk of this condition. Researchers suggest a deep connection between physical weakness and dementia. This article presents key insights based on the study’s findings.

Physical frailty increases the risk of dementia

Researchers at the University of Queensland studied the data of nearly 29,849 people aged 60 and above in the United States and Britain between 1997 and 2024. The data revealed that people who were physically weak were more likely to develop dementia. Out of these participants, 3,154 people showed symptoms of dementia. This data indicates a strong connection between physical weakness and dementia.

What is physical weakness?

How does physical weakness lead to dementia?

Physical weakness is a health condition that commonly occurs with ageing. In this condition, the body loses its flexibility, and the risk of falls, disability, and hospitalisation increases. When a person’s organs become weak, their cognitive health is also affected. Physical weakness can lead to a decrease in blood flow and oxygen supply to the brain, which affects mental health and increases the risk of dementia.

Objective and Future Strategies of the Research:

The lead author of the study, David Ward, says that understanding the connection between aging, physical weakness, and dementia is crucial. According to him, the risk of dementia is linked to physical weakness nearly nine years prior. This information can be used to develop targeted intervention strategies to improve the quality of life in old age and reduce the risk.

How to prevent dementia?

Prevention measures and the importance of a healthy lifestyle:

To prevent dementia, it is essential to focus on a healthy lifestyle. Reducing physical weakness can be achieved by having a balanced diet, regular exercise, and engaging in mental activities. Regular medical consultations can also be beneficial.

Increasing cases of dementia

According to the World Health Organization:

Dementia is a rapidly growing global problem. According to the World Health Organisation, this disease affects more than 55 million people worldwide. Therefore, using the information obtained through research, not only India but the whole world can develop better health policies and lifestyles to prevent this disease.
This study has shed new light on how physical weakness in old age can lead to complex problems like dementia. After knowing this, it is essential to make efforts in this direction so that we can maintain better physical and mental health with age.

News / Health / Growing Weakness with Age: Dementia Risk and Brain Effects Intensify

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Voting underway for 43 seats in the first phase

National News

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Voting underway for 43 seats in the first phase

in 2 hours

Rajasthan Weather: Chill begins to set in Jaipur, fog blankets Ladhuwala in Sri Ganganagar

Special

Rajasthan Weather: Chill begins to set in Jaipur, fog blankets Ladhuwala in Sri Ganganagar

in 3 hours

Threat to Salman Khan: Lyricist arrested, motive also uncovered

Bollywood

Threat to Salman Khan: Lyricist arrested, motive also uncovered

in 4 hours

Growing Weakness with Age: Dementia Risk and Brain Effects Intensify

Health

Growing Weakness with Age: Dementia Risk and Brain Effects Intensify

in 5 hours

Jharkhand Election 2024

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: पहले चरण की 43 सीटों पर वोटिंग जारी, PM मोदी की अपील- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान!

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: पहले चरण की 43 सीटों पर वोटिंग जारी, PM मोदी की अपील- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान!

in 4 hours

Election 2024: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए मतदान कल, राजस्थान, MP समेत 10 राज्यों की 32 सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए होगी वोटिंग

राष्ट्रीय

Election 2024: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए मतदान कल, राजस्थान, MP समेत 10 राज्यों की 32 सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए होगी वोटिंग

9 hours ago

Jharkhand Election: कांग्रेस ने घोषणा पत्र किया जारी, जनता से किए ये वादे

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: कांग्रेस ने घोषणा पत्र किया जारी, जनता से किए ये वादे

12 hours ago

खड़गे के विवादित बयान के खिलाफ बीजेपी ने खोला मोर्चा, कहा- पूरी पार्टी हताशा और निराशा का शिकार

राष्ट्रीय

खड़गे के विवादित बयान के खिलाफ बीजेपी ने खोला मोर्चा, कहा- पूरी पार्टी हताशा और निराशा का शिकार

16 hours ago

Jharkhand: पहले चरण के लिए कल 43 सीटों पर मतदान, छह मंत्री, चार पूर्व सीएम के परिजनों का भविष्य दांव पर

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand: पहले चरण के लिए कल 43 सीटों पर मतदान, छह मंत्री, चार पूर्व सीएम के परिजनों का भविष्य दांव पर

20 hours ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

PM मोदी ने जहां-जहां रैलियां की, BJP का हो गया सफाया, शरद पवार ने किया कटाक्ष

मुंबई

PM मोदी ने जहां-जहां रैलियां की, BJP का हो गया सफाया, शरद पवार ने किया कटाक्ष

in 2 hours

VIDEO: उद्धव के हेलीकॉप्टर की फिर तलाशी, सुप्रिया सुले बोलीं- सिर्फ विपक्षी नेताओं की जांच क्यों?

मुंबई

VIDEO: उद्धव के हेलीकॉप्टर की फिर तलाशी, सुप्रिया सुले बोलीं- सिर्फ विपक्षी नेताओं की जांच क्यों?

in 2 hours

‘यह संविधान को बचाने की लड़ाई है’, गोंदिया में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए बोले Rahul Gandhi

राष्ट्रीय

‘यह संविधान को बचाने की लड़ाई है’, गोंदिया में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए बोले Rahul Gandhi

9 hours ago

SC, ST और OBC को बांटकर आरक्षण छीनेगी कांग्रेस… एक रहेंगे तो सेफ रहेंगे: PM मोदी

मुंबई

SC, ST और OBC को बांटकर आरक्षण छीनेगी कांग्रेस… एक रहेंगे तो सेफ रहेंगे: PM मोदी

9 hours ago

‘मेरे ऊपर नहीं हैदराबाद के निजाम पर करो गुस्सा जिसने आपके गांव जलाए और हिंदुओं की हत्या की’, महाराष्ट्र में खरगे पर जमकर बरसे योगी आदित्यनाथ

राष्ट्रीय

‘मेरे ऊपर नहीं हैदराबाद के निजाम पर करो गुस्सा जिसने आपके गांव जलाए और हिंदुओं की हत्या की’, महाराष्ट्र में खरगे पर जमकर बरसे योगी आदित्यनाथ

12 hours ago

Latest Health

Warning Issued: Beta-Blockers Can Increase Depression Risk After Heart Attack

Health

Warning Issued: Beta-Blockers Can Increase Depression Risk After Heart Attack

16 hours ago

Type 2 Diabetes Heart Risk: Two diseases that can weaken the heart 28 years earlier

Disease and Conditions

Type 2 Diabetes Heart Risk: Two diseases that can weaken the heart 28 years earlier

17 hours ago

Bowel Cancer Prevention: Can grapes and wine help fight bowel cancer?

Health

Bowel Cancer Prevention: Can grapes and wine help fight bowel cancer?

2 days ago

Joint pain is not the only benefit, this spice in the kitchen is also beneficial in 4 other ways

Diet Fitness

Joint pain is not the only benefit, this spice in the kitchen is also beneficial in 4 other ways

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.