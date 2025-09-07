Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Health

Russia’s New mRNA Vaccine ‘Enteromix’ Shows 100% Efficacy in Cancer Trials, Awaits Approval

A new revolution in cancer treatment has arrived. Russia has developed the Enteromix personalized mRNA cancer vaccine. Clinical trials showed 100% success with no side effects. It will be available soon after approval.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 07, 2025

Vaccination
mRNA Vaccine (Image: Patrika)

mRNA Cancer Vaccine: Cancer is considered one of the deadliest diseases worldwide. In the US alone, over 2 million new cancer cases are projected by 2025, with over 600,000 estimated deaths. However, there is exciting news. A new mRNA vaccine, Enteromix, developed in Russia, has shown 100% efficacy and safety in clinical trials. Designed for cancer patients, it now awaits government approval.

The Enteromix vaccine helps identify and eliminate cancer cells. Unlike traditional methods like chemotherapy or radiation, it is personalized, tailored to each patient's body and cancer type. Reports indicate no serious side effects were observed in patients who received the vaccine. Patients tolerated it well, and their immune systems were strengthened.

Russia's New Vaccine Could Eliminate Cancer

This vaccine was jointly developed by Russia's National Medical Research Radiological Centre and the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology (EIMB). It uses four attenuated viruses that attack and destroy cancer cells while boosting the body's immunity. Earlier tests showed that Enteromix not only slows tumour growth but, in many cases, completely eliminates cancer.

New Hope for Millions of Cancer Patients

The vaccine's clinical trial was announced at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2025) in June 2025, involving 48 volunteers. Russia showcased its advancements in medical research and biotechnology at this forum. The trials have now successfully concluded, pending final approval from the Ministry of Health. Upon approval, Enteromix could become the world's first personalized mRNA cancer vaccine. If approved, this vaccine would revolutionize oncology and offer a new ray of hope for millions of cancer patients.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Cancer

health

Health department

health news

Healthy Lifestyle

Published on:

07 Sept 2025 05:00 pm

English News / Health / Russia’s New mRNA Vaccine ‘Enteromix’ Shows 100% Efficacy in Cancer Trials, Awaits Approval
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.