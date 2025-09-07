Russia’s New mRNA Vaccine ‘Enteromix’ Shows 100% Efficacy in Cancer Trials, Awaits Approval

mRNA Cancer Vaccine: Cancer is considered one of the deadliest diseases worldwide. In the US alone, over 2 million new cancer cases are projected by 2025, with over 600,000 estimated deaths. However, there is exciting news. A new mRNA vaccine, Enteromix, developed in Russia, has shown 100% efficacy and safety in clinical trials. Designed for cancer patients, it now awaits government approval.
The Enteromix vaccine helps identify and eliminate cancer cells. Unlike traditional methods like chemotherapy or radiation, it is personalized, tailored to each patient's body and cancer type. Reports indicate no serious side effects were observed in patients who received the vaccine. Patients tolerated it well, and their immune systems were strengthened.
This vaccine was jointly developed by Russia's National Medical Research Radiological Centre and the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology (EIMB). It uses four attenuated viruses that attack and destroy cancer cells while boosting the body's immunity. Earlier tests showed that Enteromix not only slows tumour growth but, in many cases, completely eliminates cancer.
The vaccine's clinical trial was announced at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2025) in June 2025, involving 48 volunteers. Russia showcased its advancements in medical research and biotechnology at this forum. The trials have now successfully concluded, pending final approval from the Ministry of Health. Upon approval, Enteromix could become the world's first personalized mRNA cancer vaccine. If approved, this vaccine would revolutionize oncology and offer a new ray of hope for millions of cancer patients.