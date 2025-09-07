Russia’s New mRNA Vaccine ‘Enteromix’ Shows 100% Efficacy in Cancer Trials, Awaits Approval

The vaccine's clinical trial was announced at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2025) in June 2025, involving 48 volunteers. Russia showcased its advancements in medical research and biotechnology at this forum. The trials have now successfully concluded, pending final approval from the Ministry of Health. Upon approval, Enteromix could become the world's first personalized mRNA cancer vaccine. If approved, this vaccine would revolutionize oncology and offer a new ray of hope for millions of cancer patients.