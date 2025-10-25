Satish Shah Death Reason: Popular Actor Satish Shah Dies, Kidney Disease Cited as Cause

In a career spanning over four decades, Satish Shah was highly appreciated in both film and television. He was well-loved by audiences. He was greatly admired in popular hit films such as 'Main Hoon Na', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', and 'Om Shanti Om'. He gained significant popularity with the 1983 film 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'.