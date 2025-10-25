Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Satish Shah Death Reason: Popular Actor Satish Shah Dies, Kidney Disease Cited as Cause

Popular actor Satish Shah, known for his role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away on October 25. The 74-year-old was suffering from kidney-related problems.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 25, 2025

Satish Shah

Satish Shah Death Reason: Veteran Indian cinema and television actor Satish Shah has passed away. He breathed his last today, October 25, 2025. The 74-year-old Satish Shah was suffering from kidney-related problems. Satish Ravilal Shah was born on June 25, 1951, in Mumbai. Satish Shah studied at the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). Satish Shah became famous for the show 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi'.

Died due to kidney failure

Shah had been battling kidney disease for a long time. His death occurred due to kidney failure. Thousands of people across the country die every year due to kidney failure.

Satish was also a victim of COVID-19

It is worth noting that actor Satish had also contracted the virus during the COVID-19 pandemic. He underwent treatment for the coronavirus at that time. However, he had fully recovered from it.

Made a name for himself in films

In a career spanning over four decades, Satish Shah was highly appreciated in both film and television. He was well-loved by audiences. He was greatly admired in popular hit films such as 'Main Hoon Na', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', and 'Om Shanti Om'. He gained significant popularity with the 1983 film 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'.

Also made his mark on television

On television, he became immortal in the world of TV by playing the character of Indravadan Sarabhai in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'. People still appreciate his acting immensely.

Actor Satish's Education

Actor Satish was born in Mandvi, Gujarat. Satish studied at Xavier's College and then went into the film world after studying at the Film and Television Institute of India.

Published on:

25 Oct 2025 05:07 pm

Published on: 25 Oct 2025 05:07 pm

