scriptScary Discovery: Microplastics Found in Premature Babies | Scary Discovery: Microplastics Found in Premature Babies | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Scary Discovery: Microplastics Found in Premature Babies

A shocking finding has emerged from research conducted by a team of doctors in America. The study revealed the presence of microplastics and nanoplastics in prematurely born babies.

BharatFeb 01, 2025 / 03:10 pm

Patrika Desk

Microplastics and Nanoplastics: Research finds traces of plastic in premature babies

Microplastics and Nanoplastics: Research finds traces of plastic in premature babies

Microplastics and nanoplastics: Microplastics and nanoplastics are extremely dangerous to our health. But how dangerous can they be when they start affecting children? Recent research by a team of doctors in the USA has revealed shocking findings. This research found high concentrations of microplastics and nanoplastics in the placentas of prematurely born infants.

Invisible to the Naked Eye: Microplastics and Nanoplastics

Microplastics and nanoplastics are so light that they are invisible to the naked eye. Microplastics are less than 5 millimetres in size, while nanoplastics are measured in billionths of a metre. These are widely present in the environment. Previous research indicates that the use of plastics is generally harmful to both the environment and humans.

Possibility of Plastic Accumulation in the Placenta During Pregnancy

A team of scientists from Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children’s Hospital, and the University of New Mexico found that the level of microplastics and nanoplastics in the placentas of prematurely born babies was significantly higher. This level was far higher than previously measured levels in human blood. This suggests that plastic accumulation in the placenta is likely during pregnancy, and the risk and accumulation are higher in cases of premature birth.
According to lead author Enrico R. Barrozo, the finding of high concentrations in the placentas of prematurely born babies was surprising, as if it were a result of the duration of pregnancy, the expectation would be the opposite. The team says that placentas of prematurely born infants contain more microplastics and nanoplastics compared to those born at term.

Annual Meeting of the SMFM

This study, part of the growing evidence against microplastics and nanoplastics, suggests potential health risks ranging from heart disease to stroke. The team says it highlights the real risk of plastic exposure to human health and disease. This study is to be presented at the annual meeting of the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine currently underway in Colorado, USA.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health problems. It is not a substitute for any qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for advice.

News / Health / Scary Discovery: Microplastics Found in Premature Babies

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Budget 2025: Income Tax Reforms Announced—Find Out How Much You’ll Pay!

National News

Budget 2025: Income Tax Reforms Announced—Find Out How Much You’ll Pay!

in 4 hours

Union Budget 2025: 10 Major Announcements for UP with Special Benefits for Women, Farmers, and Students

National News

Union Budget 2025: 10 Major Announcements for UP with Special Benefits for Women, Farmers, and Students

in 3 hours

Budget 2025: Sitharaman Raises Kisan Credit Card Limit to 5 Lakh

National News

Budget 2025: Sitharaman Raises Kisan Credit Card Limit to 5 Lakh

in 2 hours

Rajasthan Weather to Change from Tomorrow: Fresh Western Disturbance to Bring Rain to 6 Divisions

Special

Rajasthan Weather to Change from Tomorrow: Fresh Western Disturbance to Bring Rain to 6 Divisions

in 5 hours

Latest Health

World Cancer Day 2025: Understanding the Significance and History

Health

World Cancer Day 2025: Understanding the Significance and History

in 5 hours

Navjot Singh Sidhu's 33kg Weight Loss at 61

Weight Loss

Navjot Singh Sidhu's 33kg Weight Loss at 61

18 hours ago

Study: Parental Neglect, Ignoring Kids Linked to Stress, Finds Research on 6,000 Children

Health

Study: Parental Neglect, Ignoring Kids Linked to Stress, Finds Research on 6,000 Children

2 days ago

15-Minute Post-Meal Walk Offers Amazing Health Benefits

Health

15-Minute Post-Meal Walk Offers Amazing Health Benefits

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.