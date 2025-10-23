Scientists Discover Chikungunya Cure Hidden in Mosquito Saliva

A significant scientific discovery has emerged for combating Chikungunya and other mosquito-borne diseases. Research conducted by scientists in Singapore has ignited new hope for the treatment and prevention of these illnesses. Researchers at Singapore's A-STAR Infectious Disease Laboratory (A STAR IDL) have found that a protein present in the saliva of the 'Aedes mosquito', Sialokinin, directly affects our body's immune system. This protein binds to specific immune cells in the body called monocytes. These cells act as the first line of defence against infections in the body.
According to the research, when a mosquito bites, 'Sialokinin' enters the body through its saliva and binds to neurokinin receptors, thereby inhibiting the activation of monocyte cells. This temporarily slows down the inflammation process in the body. However, in cases of viral infections like Chikungunya, this delay proves detrimental as it gives the virus more time to spread.
The research also found that patients with more severe Chikungunya symptoms had higher levels of antibodies against Sialokinin in their blood. This indicates that the protein not only aids the virus but also influences the immune process.
According to Dr Siew-Wai Fong, the lead scientist of the research, this is the first time it has become clear that mosquito saliva not only acts as a carrier for the virus but also plays a role in altering the body's immune response. He stated that if drugs targeting 'Sialokinin' or its receptors are developed in the future, more effective treatments for Chikungunya and other mosquito-borne diseases could be found. Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by the bite of the 'Aedes mosquito'. Its symptoms include high fever, joint swelling, and long-lasting pain. Many patients suffer from pain for months. Experts believe that if the effects of such elements present in mosquito saliva can be blocked, the severity of the disease can be reduced.
