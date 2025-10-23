Scientists Discover Chikungunya Cure Hidden in Mosquito Saliva

According to Dr Siew-Wai Fong, the lead scientist of the research, this is the first time it has become clear that mosquito saliva not only acts as a carrier for the virus but also plays a role in altering the body's immune response. He stated that if drugs targeting 'Sialokinin' or its receptors are developed in the future, more effective treatments for Chikungunya and other mosquito-borne diseases could be found. Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by the bite of the 'Aedes mosquito'. Its symptoms include high fever, joint swelling, and long-lasting pain. Many patients suffer from pain for months. Experts believe that if the effects of such elements present in mosquito saliva can be blocked, the severity of the disease can be reduced.