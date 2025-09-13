Scientists Discover New Human Organ, Claiming Potential Cancer Treatment Breakthrough

According to reports, these glands are approximately 1.5 inches in size and are located above a cartilage structure called the "Torus Tuberius". Researchers believe their function may be to keep the upper throat moist, facilitating actions such as swallowing and speaking. This discovery could be particularly beneficial for cancer patients. When treating head and neck cancers with radiotherapy, doctors try to protect the salivary glands from damage. Knowing about these new glands will now allow for measures to protect them as well. This could reduce side effects such as dry mouth, difficulty swallowing, and changes in taste. The findings of this study, conducted on approximately 100 patients, have been published in the medical journal "Radiotherapy and Oncology".