Health

Scientists Discover New Human Organ, Claiming Potential Cancer Treatment Breakthrough

This new discovery was made by scientists at the Netherlands Cancer Institute. They reported that these salivary glands are located in the throat, near the back of the nasal cavity.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 13, 2025

New Human Organ Discovered
New Human Organ Discovered (Image-Freepik)

New Human Organ Discovered: Research and discovery are ongoing across various sectors worldwide, particularly in the medical field, where extensive research is being conducted to develop new medicines and treatments for diseases. A recent research study claims a major breakthrough. Scientists in the Netherlands have made a discovery that has added a new chapter to medical science. During research related to the treatment of prostate cancer, scientists discovered a previously unseen organ in the human throat. This new organ is actually two salivary glands that have never been identified before. They have been named "Tubercular Salivary Glands".

New Human Organ Discovered: These Glands are Located in the Upper Throat

According to media reports, this new discovery was made by scientists at the Netherlands Cancer Institute. They reported that these salivary glands are located in the part of the throat near the back of the nose, an area known as the "Nasopharynx". This area was previously considered empty, but the new study has clearly shown that an important organ is present here. This discovery utilised the advanced imaging technique "PSMA PET-CT", commonly used in the diagnosis of Prostate Cancer. This process uses a radioactive tracer that binds to a specific type of protein (PSMA) and highlights those cells in the imaging. It was during this process that scientists observed these new glands.

New Human Organ: Size and Location

According to reports, these glands are approximately 1.5 inches in size and are located above a cartilage structure called the "Torus Tuberius". Researchers believe their function may be to keep the upper throat moist, facilitating actions such as swallowing and speaking. This discovery could be particularly beneficial for cancer patients. When treating head and neck cancers with radiotherapy, doctors try to protect the salivary glands from damage. Knowing about these new glands will now allow for measures to protect them as well. This could reduce side effects such as dry mouth, difficulty swallowing, and changes in taste. The findings of this study, conducted on approximately 100 patients, have been published in the medical journal "Radiotherapy and Oncology".

