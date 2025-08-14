Sedentary Lifestyle, Fast Food, and Mobile Use Fuel Fatty Liver in 84% of IT Sector Youth: Government Warns

Sedentary jobs lasting 9-10 hours or more are contributing to a surge in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) among young Indians. A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed that 84% of young people in the IT sector suffer from fatty liver, with the highest prevalence among those aged 25-45. Following this research, conducted on IT professionals in Hyderabad, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued operational guidelines to raise awareness about NAFLD and promote healthy lifestyles.
The central government warned that this issue extends beyond the IT sector, affecting young people in other fields with similar routines. Failure to adopt lifestyle changes could severely impact the health of India's youth in the future.
Another ICMR study indicates that 76% of individuals who regularly consume fast food suffer from fatty liver. A significant portion of these individuals are young professionals working sedentary jobs and living alone in cities away from home. Busy office routines often lead to fast food, packaged snacks, and cold drinks becoming staples in their daily diets. Late-night mobile phone use and skipping exercise in the mornings further exacerbate the problem.
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is a major cause of liver ailments. Previous studies have shown that even in the general population without other underlying diseases, the prevalence of NAFLD is around 16% in states like Rajasthan. In states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra, the prevalence is closer to 20-25%.
Dr. Sudhir Maharshi, Gastroenterologist, SMS Medical College