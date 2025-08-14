Sedentary Lifestyle, Fast Food, and Mobile Use Fuel Fatty Liver in 84% of IT Sector Youth: Government Warns

Sedentary jobs lasting 9-10 hours or more are contributing to a surge in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) among young Indians. A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed that 84% of young people in the IT sector suffer from fatty liver, with the highest prevalence among those aged 25-45. Following this research, conducted on IT professionals in Hyderabad, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued operational guidelines to raise awareness about NAFLD and promote healthy lifestyles.