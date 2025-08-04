4 August 2025,

Monday

Health

Seven Mistakes That Damage Knees: Desk Job Workers Beware

If you also work in an office, sitting in one place for hours, then beware. The habit of sitting for long periods is slowly damaging your back, neck, and knees.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 04, 2025

Image: AI

National Bone and Joint Day is observed every year on 4 August. It aims to raise awareness about bone and joint health. In today's digital age, those who spend all day sitting in front of laptops or computers are at the greatest risk. If you also remain glued to your office chair from morning till evening, this habit is slowly damaging your back, neck, and knees.

Why is the Problem of Joint Problems Increasing?

Dr. Amit Meena, Senior Consultant-Arthroplasty and Arthroscopy, Jaipur, explains that nowadays, complaints of back pain, neck stiffness, and knee pain are common even among young people aged 25-40. The biggest reason for this is sitting in one place for too long. Whether it's the office or work from home, sitting all day without moving causes joint stiffness and muscle weakness in the body.

Seven mistakes that most office workers make daily

1. Sitting continuously for hours

Sitting for long periods makes muscles and joints stiff.

  • Walk at least 50 steps every hour.
  • Take a 5-minute walk break every hour.

2. Sitting in incorrect posture

Sitting with a slouched posture, neck forward, or rounded back puts pressure on the spine and knees.

  • Keep the screen at eye level.
  • Feet should be flat on the ground and elbows at 90 degrees.
  • Do stretching at least 7 times during an 8-hour duty.

3. Ignoring desk exercises

Working only while sitting is harmful.

  • Do desk yoga or seated stretches.
  • Light spinal twists, forward bends, and backbends improve blood circulation.

4. Vitamin D deficiency

Lack of sunlight in air-conditioned offices leads to Vitamin D deficiency, which weakens bones.

  • Spend 15-20 minutes in the sun.
  • Take supplements as advised by your doctor and keep getting your levels checked.

5. Wearing wrong footwear

Wearing high heels or tight shoes for long periods affects the knees.

  • Wear comfortable, soft-cushioned shoes.
  • Men should also choose shoes with a wide toe box.

6. Carelessness in diet

  • Deficiency of protein, calcium, and Vitamin D weakens bones.
  • Include paneer, lentils, eggs, almonds, flax seeds, sesame seeds, and walnuts in your diet.

7. Ignoring exercise

If you are not at all active after a day's fatigue, it affects the joints.

  • Do 25-30 minutes of walking, yoga, cycling, or strength training daily.
  • Remember, movement is medicine.

Tips for Healthy Bones and Joints





































Sr. No.TipDescription
1.Stay physically activeRegularly do low-impact exercises such as walking, swimming, cycling, or yoga. This helps maintain joint flexibility and strengthens the muscles that support the joints. Activity increases the flow of synovial fluid (the natural lubricant of the joints), reducing stiffness and allowing the joints to move smoothly.
2.Maintain a healthy weightExcess body weight puts extra stress on joints like the knees, hips, and spine. Every extra kilo increases joint wear and tear, leading to faster breakdown of cartilage. Even a small weight loss reduces pressure on the joints and decreases the risk of osteoarthritis.
3.Eat joint-friendly foodsA diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids (found in fatty fish like salmon, flaxseeds, and walnuts) can help reduce joint inflammation. Antioxidants from fruits and vegetables also help fight free radicals that damage joints. Your diet should also include Vitamin D, calcium, and magnesium.
4.Do strength trainingWhen there are strong muscles around the joints, they act like shock absorbers, taking pressure off the joints. Resistance training or bodyweight exercises like squats, lunges, or leg lifts can help maintain joint stability and alignment.
5.Stay hydratedWater is a crucial part of synovial fluid. If you are dehydrated, it can lead to joint stiffness and reduce the lubricating capacity of the fluid. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day helps maintain joint elasticity and shock-absorbing capacity.

These tips also work

  • The office chair should be ergonomic.
  • Drink water every 2-3 hours to keep the body hydrated.
  • On holidays, try activities like outdoor games or swimming.

Technology has certainly made work easier, but if we don't take care of our bones and joints, knee problems can start in our 30s and 40s. Small changes like correct posture, light stretching, a healthy diet, and a little daily activity can keep your joints healthy for years.

