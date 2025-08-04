Seven Mistakes That Damage Knees: Desk Job Workers Beware

National Bone and Joint Day is observed every year on 4 August. It aims to raise awareness about bone and joint health. In today's digital age, those who spend all day sitting in front of laptops or computers are at the greatest risk. If you also remain glued to your office chair from morning till evening, this habit is slowly damaging your back, neck, and knees.
Dr. Amit Meena, Senior Consultant-Arthroplasty and Arthroscopy, Jaipur, explains that nowadays, complaints of back pain, neck stiffness, and knee pain are common even among young people aged 25-40. The biggest reason for this is sitting in one place for too long. Whether it's the office or work from home, sitting all day without moving causes joint stiffness and muscle weakness in the body.
Sitting for long periods makes muscles and joints stiff.
Sitting with a slouched posture, neck forward, or rounded back puts pressure on the spine and knees.
Working only while sitting is harmful.
Lack of sunlight in air-conditioned offices leads to Vitamin D deficiency, which weakens bones.
Wearing high heels or tight shoes for long periods affects the knees.
If you are not at all active after a day's fatigue, it affects the joints.
|Sr. No.
|Tip
|Description
|1.
|Stay physically active
|Regularly do low-impact exercises such as walking, swimming, cycling, or yoga. This helps maintain joint flexibility and strengthens the muscles that support the joints. Activity increases the flow of synovial fluid (the natural lubricant of the joints), reducing stiffness and allowing the joints to move smoothly.
|2.
|Maintain a healthy weight
|Excess body weight puts extra stress on joints like the knees, hips, and spine. Every extra kilo increases joint wear and tear, leading to faster breakdown of cartilage. Even a small weight loss reduces pressure on the joints and decreases the risk of osteoarthritis.
|3.
|Eat joint-friendly foods
|A diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids (found in fatty fish like salmon, flaxseeds, and walnuts) can help reduce joint inflammation. Antioxidants from fruits and vegetables also help fight free radicals that damage joints. Your diet should also include Vitamin D, calcium, and magnesium.
|4.
|Do strength training
|When there are strong muscles around the joints, they act like shock absorbers, taking pressure off the joints. Resistance training or bodyweight exercises like squats, lunges, or leg lifts can help maintain joint stability and alignment.
|5.
|Stay hydrated
|Water is a crucial part of synovial fluid. If you are dehydrated, it can lead to joint stiffness and reduce the lubricating capacity of the fluid. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day helps maintain joint elasticity and shock-absorbing capacity.
Technology has certainly made work easier, but if we don't take care of our bones and joints, knee problems can start in our 30s and 40s. Small changes like correct posture, light stretching, a healthy diet, and a little daily activity can keep your joints healthy for years.