Seven Mistakes That Damage Knees: Desk Job Workers Beware

1. Stay physically active Regularly do low-impact exercises such as walking, swimming, cycling, or yoga. This helps maintain joint flexibility and strengthens the muscles that support the joints. Activity increases the flow of synovial fluid (the natural lubricant of the joints), reducing stiffness and allowing the joints to move smoothly.

2. Maintain a healthy weight Excess body weight puts extra stress on joints like the knees, hips, and spine. Every extra kilo increases joint wear and tear, leading to faster breakdown of cartilage. Even a small weight loss reduces pressure on the joints and decreases the risk of osteoarthritis.

3. Eat joint-friendly foods A diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids (found in fatty fish like salmon, flaxseeds, and walnuts) can help reduce joint inflammation. Antioxidants from fruits and vegetables also help fight free radicals that damage joints. Your diet should also include Vitamin D, calcium, and magnesium.

4. Do strength training When there are strong muscles around the joints, they act like shock absorbers, taking pressure off the joints. Resistance training or bodyweight exercises like squats, lunges, or leg lifts can help maintain joint stability and alignment.