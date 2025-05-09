Six Daily Habits Harming Your Kidneys: Quit Now to Protect Kidney Health

If not careful in time, it can lead to serious illness. Let’s know the 6 habits that are silently harming your kidneys. 1. Drinking less than required water People often forget to drink water throughout the day or deliberately drink less. Sufficient water is essential for the body to detoxify properly. When you drink less water, the kidneys have to work harder, and this can gradually impair their function. Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water a day.

2. Eating too much salt Salt contains sodium, which retains water in the body. Eating too much salt increases blood pressure, putting pressure on the kidneys. Chips, salty snacks, pickles, processed foods, and fast food contain a lot of salt, which can harm the kidneys. Try to limit the amount of salt in your food.

3. Excessive use of painkillers and medicines People immediately take painkillers for headaches, backaches, or fever, but frequent use can damage kidney health. Taking medicines without a doctor’s advice, in particular, can lead to kidney failure. Take medication only when necessary and only with a doctor’s advice.

4. Eating too much sugar Excessive sugar consumption can lead to diabetes, and diabetes is the biggest enemy of the kidneys. If your blood sugar is not under control, the kidneys will gradually be damaged. It is important to stay away from sweets, cold drinks, sweet biscuits, and desserts.

5. Holding urine for too long Some people hold their urine due to being busy or laziness, but this habit can greatly harm the kidneys. Repeatedly holding urine can lead to urinary tract infections (UTI), which can also worsen kidney infections. Therefore, never develop the habit of holding urine.