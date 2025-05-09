scriptSix Daily Habits Harming Your Kidneys: Quit Now to Protect Kidney Health | Latest News | Patrika News
Six Daily Habits Harming Your Kidneys: Quit Now to Protect Kidney Health

Kidney problems are rapidly increasing these days. If not treated in time, they can lead to serious illnesses.

In today’s fast-paced life, people take care of their bodies, but often neglect the organ that silently works day and night: the kidney. This small organ is the most important part of the body’s cleansing system. However, some daily habits gradually damage the kidney without us even realising it.
If not careful in time, it can lead to serious illness. Let’s know the 6 habits that are silently harming your kidneys.

1. Drinking less than required water

People often forget to drink water throughout the day or deliberately drink less. Sufficient water is essential for the body to detoxify properly. When you drink less water, the kidneys have to work harder, and this can gradually impair their function. Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water a day.

2. Eating too much salt

Salt contains sodium, which retains water in the body. Eating too much salt increases blood pressure, putting pressure on the kidneys. Chips, salty snacks, pickles, processed foods, and fast food contain a lot of salt, which can harm the kidneys. Try to limit the amount of salt in your food.

3. Excessive use of painkillers and medicines

People immediately take painkillers for headaches, backaches, or fever, but frequent use can damage kidney health. Taking medicines without a doctor’s advice, in particular, can lead to kidney failure. Take medication only when necessary and only with a doctor’s advice.

4. Eating too much sugar

Excessive sugar consumption can lead to diabetes, and diabetes is the biggest enemy of the kidneys. If your blood sugar is not under control, the kidneys will gradually be damaged. It is important to stay away from sweets, cold drinks, sweet biscuits, and desserts.

5. Holding urine for too long

Some people hold their urine due to being busy or laziness, but this habit can greatly harm the kidneys. Repeatedly holding urine can lead to urinary tract infections (UTI), which can also worsen kidney infections. Therefore, never develop the habit of holding urine.

6. Smoking and alcohol consumption

Both smoking and alcohol are dangerous for the kidneys. Smoking reduces blood flow in the body, preventing the kidneys from receiving the right amount of oxygen. Alcohol increases toxins in the body, forcing the kidneys to work harder to eliminate them. In the long run, this can damage the kidneys.

