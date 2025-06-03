Six Foods PCOS Women Should Avoid: Expert Advice

Foods to Avoid in PCOS — Dietitian’s Advice Pallavi Kumari (Dietitian, BHU, Research Scholar) explains, “For women with PCOS, understanding their diet is crucial. Certain foods worsen hormonal imbalance and insulin resistance.” Processed and Fried Foods Market foods like chips, pakoras, samosas, French fries, and burgers are high in trans fats and refined oils. These increase inflammation, cause weight gain, and worsen insulin resistance, exacerbating PCOS symptoms.

Sweetened Beverages Cold drinks, energy drinks, and packaged fruit juices contain high amounts of sugar and high-fructose corn syrup, disrupting blood sugar and causing hormonal imbalances. Refined Carbohydrates Maida-based foods like white bread, pasta, pizza, and baked snacks are quickly digested, rapidly increasing blood sugar levels. This leads to insulin spikes, worsening PCOS symptoms.

Sweets and Desserts Cakes, pastries, toffees, barfi, and laddoos are high in refined sugar and saturated fat. They increase inflammation and the risk of hormonal imbalance. Full-Fat Dairy Products Full-cream milk, butter, cream, and cheese can increase androgen hormones in some women, leading to acne and irregular periods.

Red and Processed Meats Bacon, sausages, hot dogs, and red meat contain saturated fats and preservatives that increase inflammation and disrupt hormone balance. Foods to Include — Expert Advice Women with PCOS should include whole grains, leafy green vegetables, seasonal fruits, lean protein, and omega-3 fatty acids in their diet. Avoiding processed and sugary foods helps control blood sugar, maintain hormonal balance and improve symptoms.

Disclaimer: This article aims to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical advice. Readers should consult a medical expert or doctor before trying any medication, treatment, or prescription.