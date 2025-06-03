scriptSix Foods PCOS Women Should Avoid: Expert Advice | Latest News | Patrika News
Six Foods PCOS Women Should Avoid: Expert Advice

If you also have PCOS, it is extremely important to pay attention to your diet. While we know which foods to consume, very few women are aware of the foods to avoid. Let’s find out from an expert which foods should be avoided.

Jun 03, 2025 / 04:16 pm

Patrika Desk

Periods PCOS and Menopause

Foods To Avoid In PCOS: Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder, significantly impacts women’s health in today’s fast-paced life. This serious issue affects millions of women globally. Irregular periods, sudden weight gain, excessive facial hair, acne, hair loss, and difficulty conceiving are common symptoms. While treatment and lifestyle changes can manage it, diet plays a crucial role. So let’s know which foods to avoid with PCOS.

Foods to Avoid in PCOS — Dietitian’s Advice

Pallavi Kumari (Dietitian, BHU, Research Scholar) explains, “For women with PCOS, understanding their diet is crucial. Certain foods worsen hormonal imbalance and insulin resistance.”

Processed and Fried Foods

Market foods like chips, pakoras, samosas, French fries, and burgers are high in trans fats and refined oils. These increase inflammation, cause weight gain, and worsen insulin resistance, exacerbating PCOS symptoms.

Sweetened Beverages

Cold drinks, energy drinks, and packaged fruit juices contain high amounts of sugar and high-fructose corn syrup, disrupting blood sugar and causing hormonal imbalances.

Refined Carbohydrates

Maida-based foods like white bread, pasta, pizza, and baked snacks are quickly digested, rapidly increasing blood sugar levels. This leads to insulin spikes, worsening PCOS symptoms.

Sweets and Desserts

Cakes, pastries, toffees, barfi, and laddoos are high in refined sugar and saturated fat. They increase inflammation and the risk of hormonal imbalance.

Full-Fat Dairy Products

Full-cream milk, butter, cream, and cheese can increase androgen hormones in some women, leading to acne and irregular periods.

Red and Processed Meats

Bacon, sausages, hot dogs, and red meat contain saturated fats and preservatives that increase inflammation and disrupt hormone balance.

Foods to Include — Expert Advice

Women with PCOS should include whole grains, leafy green vegetables, seasonal fruits, lean protein, and omega-3 fatty acids in their diet. Avoiding processed and sugary foods helps control blood sugar, maintain hormonal balance and improve symptoms.
Disclaimer: This article aims to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical advice. Readers should consult a medical expert or doctor before trying any medication, treatment, or prescription.

