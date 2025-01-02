Six Ways to Lower Uric Acid Levels This Winter

If you want to lower your uric acid levels, you must focus on weight loss. Along with this, exercise must become a part of your life.

Uric acid control tips

Uric Acid Control Tips: When a compound called purine breaks down, uric acid starts to form. This is usually expelled from the body through urine. However, when its levels rise, it can lead to gout and other health problems, causing joint pain. Here are some simple tips that can help lower your uric acid levels.

Causes of Elevated Uric Acid Meat, seafood, beer, and some vegetables contain high amounts of purine. Excessive consumption can increase uric acid levels.

The kidneys play a crucial role in removing uric acid from the body. If there is a kidney problem, uric acid levels may increase.

Taking diuretics, aspirin, and blood pressure medications can increase uric acid levels.

Alcohol promotes uric acid production, preventing the kidneys from eliminating it from the body.

Reduce consumption of red meat, seafood, beer, and certain vegetables. Instead, incorporate fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy products into your diet. Cherry and lemon juice can help control uric acid. Drink Enough Water Drinking sufficient water helps flush out uric acid through urine. Lose Weight If you are overweight, weight loss can help lower uric acid levels. Exercise Regular exercise can help reduce uric acid levels. Medication Consult a doctor for medication to lower uric acid. Avoid Alcohol Alcohol consumption increases uric acid levels. Therefore, minimise or completely avoid it. Symptoms of Elevated Uric Acid When uric acid crystals accumulate in the joints, it causes gout. Symptoms include joint pain, swelling, redness, and warmth.

When uric acid crystals deposit under the skin, they form hard lumps called tophi.

High uric acid levels can lead to kidney stones.

When uric acid crystals deposit under the skin, they form hard lumps called tophi.

High uric acid levels can lead to kidney stones.

Elevated uric acid levels can cause fatigue and weakness. Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for advice.