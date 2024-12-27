scriptSleeping Pill Risks: Kidney and Liver Damage Among Side Effects | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Sleeping Pill Risks: Kidney and Liver Damage Among Side Effects

Sleeping Pills Side Effects: Taking any medication without consulting a doctor is harmful. If you are experiencing insomnia and take sleeping pills without a doctor’s prescription, it can adversely affect your kidneys and liver.

New DelhiDec 27, 2024 / 11:49 am

Patrika Desk

Sleeping Pills Side Effects

Sleeping Pills Side Effects

Sleeping Pills Side Effects: When we are unable to sleep at night, we consult a doctor, and they often suggest sleeping pills, which we may start taking regularly. But are you aware of how harmful these can be? If you are not careful, they can damage both your kidneys and liver. A report by the American Psychiatric Association states that one-third of the world’s adults are struggling with insomnia. Sleep deprivation is leading many to resort to sleeping pills.
Taking these without a doctor’s prescription can be dangerous. Therefore, they should never be taken without consulting a doctor. In this article, we will explore the dangers of these medications.

Sleeping Pills Side Effects: Disruption of Normal Sleep

Individuals who consume sleeping pills may experience disruptions in their normal sleep patterns. They may sometimes wake up suddenly during the night. Their use can also lead to further sleep problems. While the purpose of sleeping pills is to induce sleep, taking them without medical advice can lead to excessive sleepiness.
Sleeping Pills Side Effects: Brain Damage

Long-term use of sleeping pills can damage the brain. This can lead to problems like irritability and anger, as well as memory-related issues.

Sleeping Pills Side Effects: Negative Impact on Liver and Kidneys
Taking sleeping pills without a doctor’s advice can have serious consequences. It can negatively impact the liver and kidneys, potentially leading to organ failure or damage.

How far are sleeping pills right?

Doctors prescribe sleeping pills for serious insomnia. When we take sleeping pills, they affect the brain’s chemicals, bringing them under control and resolving sleep problems. While appropriate in serious cases, and prescribed in a controlled dosage by a doctor, their use for normal sleep problems can negatively impact health. Therefore, their use should be avoided.

Types of Sleeping Pills

Benzodiazepines

These medications have a rapid effect and help induce sleep quickly. However, long-term use can be harmful to health.

Non-Benzodiazepines

These pills are less effective than benzodiazepines and may have fewer side effects.
Histamine-2 Receptor Antagonists

These medications do not directly induce sleep but aid in sleep onset. They are considered less harmful than the first two types of medication.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended to raise awareness about diseases and health problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or prescription on their own but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for advice.

News / Health / Sleeping Pill Risks: Kidney and Liver Damage Among Side Effects

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Manmohan Singh Passes Away: Nation Mourns Architect of Economic Reforms

National News

Manmohan Singh Passes Away: Nation Mourns Architect of Economic Reforms

in 2 hours

Manmohan Singh: From Government Job to Prime Minister – His Inspiring Journey

National News

Manmohan Singh: From Government Job to Prime Minister – His Inspiring Journey

in 2 hours

India Braces for Rain, Hail, and Cold Wave as Western Disturbance Approaches

National News

India Braces for Rain, Hail, and Cold Wave as Western Disturbance Approaches

in 3 hours

Maha Kumbh 2025: Intelligence Agencies on High Alert Following Terrorist Threat

National News

Maha Kumbh 2025: Intelligence Agencies on High Alert Following Terrorist Threat

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.