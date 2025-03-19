Social Media's Impact on Mental Health: 5 Smart Ways to Reclaim Balance

Social Media and Mental Health: What Does Research Say? According to a study by the University of British Columbia, it is not necessary to completely stop using social media, but it is important to understand how to use it correctly. The study found that excessive scrolling can lead to depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem.

Research Institution शोध संस्थान Study Conclusion अध्ययन का निष्कर्ष Gallup Poll गैलप पोल American youth spend an average of 4.8 hours daily on social media. अमेरिकी युवा औसतन 4.8 घंटे रोजाना सोशल मीडिया पर बिताते हैं। University of British Columbia ब्रिटिश कोलंबिया विश्वविद्यालय Excessive scrolling can lead to depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. अत्यधिक स्क्रॉलिंग से अवसाद, चिंता और आत्मसम्मान में कमी आ सकती है। Mikami Study मिकामी अध्ययन Quitting social media reduces anxiety and depression, but can increase loneliness. सोशल मीडिया छोड़ने से चिंता और अवसाद कम होता है, लेकिन अकेलापन बढ़ सकता है। Adopt These Strategies for Better Mental Health Change Your Scrolling Habits – Only view necessary and positive things on social media. Only view necessary and positive things on social media.

– Avoid unnecessary content and negative news. – Use social media with a specific purpose, not just for time pass. Limit Social Media Activity – Set a daily time limit for social media use.

– Use time-management apps on your phone. – Avoid constantly checking notifications and only open the app when necessary. Take Social Media Breaks – Do a social media detox at least once a week.

– Distance yourself from social media during holidays or special moments and enjoy real life. – If possible, stay away from social media at the beginning and end of the day.

Promote Positive Interactions – Instead of just scrolling, have meaningful conversations with family and friends. – Express your thoughts positively on social media. – Connect with people who inspire and make you feel good.