Health

Social Media's Impact on Mental Health: 5 Smart Ways to Reclaim Balance

Social Media Addiction: It’s become incredibly difficult to detach oneself from social media these days, as it has become an integral part of our lives. However, its adverse effects are impacting mental health.

BharatMar 19, 2025 / 03:22 pm

Patrika Desk

Social Media and Mental Health: In today’s digital age, social media has become an integral part of our lives. Whether it’s a means of connecting with friends and family or a source of information and entertainment, the popularity of social media is rapidly increasing. Exxcessive use of social media can negatively impact mental health. However, this doesn’t mean we should completely avoid social media. Rather, by adopting the right strategies, we can avoid its negative effects.

Social Media and Mental Health: What Does Research Say?

According to a study by the University of British Columbia, it is not necessary to completely stop using social media, but it is important to understand how to use it correctly. The study found that excessive scrolling can lead to depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem.
Research Institution शोध संस्थानStudy Conclusion अध्ययन का निष्कर्ष
Gallup Poll गैलप पोलAmerican youth spend an average of 4.8 hours daily on social media. अमेरिकी युवा औसतन 4.8 घंटे रोजाना सोशल मीडिया पर बिताते हैं।
University of British Columbia ब्रिटिश कोलंबिया विश्वविद्यालयExcessive scrolling can lead to depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. अत्यधिक स्क्रॉलिंग से अवसाद, चिंता और आत्मसम्मान में कमी आ सकती है।
Mikami Study मिकामी अध्ययनQuitting social media reduces anxiety and depression, but can increase loneliness. सोशल मीडिया छोड़ने से चिंता और अवसाद कम होता है, लेकिन अकेलापन बढ़ सकता है।

Adopt These Strategies for Better Mental Health

Change Your Scrolling Habits

Only view necessary and positive things on social media.
Avoid unnecessary content and negative news.

Use social media with a specific purpose, not just for time pass.

Limit Social Media Activity

Set a daily time limit for social media use.
Use time-management apps on your phone.

Avoid constantly checking notifications and only open the app when necessary.

Take Social Media Breaks

Do a social media detox at least once a week.
Distance yourself from social media during holidays or special moments and enjoy real life.

If possible, stay away from social media at the beginning and end of the day.

Promote Positive Interactions

Instead of just scrolling, have meaningful conversations with family and friends.

Express your thoughts positively on social media.

Connect with people who inspire and make you feel good.

Some Signs That Indicate Social Media Is Affecting Your Health

Sign संकेतDescription विवरण
Constant Feeling of Inadequacy लगातार अपर्याप्तता की भावनाFeeling like you’re not good enough, especially regarding body image and success. ऐसा महसूस करना कि आप पर्याप्त अच्छे नहीं हैं, खासकर शारीरिक छवि और सफलता को लेकर।
Feeling of Loneliness अकेलेपन की भावनाSpending more time on social media platforms than in real life. वास्तविक जीवन की तुलना में सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर अधिक समय बिताना।
Cyberbullying साइबरबुलिंगBeing a victim of cyberbullying or being involved in it yourself, which increases mental stress. साइबरबुलिंग का शिकार होना या खुद इसमें शामिल होना, जिससे मानसिक तनाव बढ़ता है।
Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) कुछ छूट जाने का डर (FOMO)Feeling that your life is less exciting than others’, leading to anxiety and sadness. ऐसा महसूस होना कि आपका जीवन दूसरों की तुलना में कम रोमांचक है, जिससे चिंता और दुःख होता है।
Obsession (Social Media Addiction) जुनून (सोशल मीडिया एडिक्शन)Rejecting other social activities and invitations to spend time on social media. सोशल मीडिया पर समय बिताने के लिए अन्य सामाजिक गतिविधियों और निमंत्रणों को ठुकराना।
Self-Obsession आत्ममुग्धताExcessive desire to share selfies and posts, feeling that life events are worthless if not shared online. अत्यधिक सेल्फी और पोस्ट साझा करने की इच्छा, यह महसूस करना कि ऑनलाइन साझा न करने से जीवन की घटनाएं बेकार हैं।
Source : Montare Behavioral Health
Completely abandoning social media is not the solution; rather, it needs to be used correctly. To improve mental health, it is essential to control the time spent on social media, view positive content, and engage in useful conversations. With the right strategies, we can enjoy social media without harming our mental health.

