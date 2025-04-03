State-of-the-Art Food Lab to Curb Adulteration in Alwar

The new food lab will reportedly be equipped with several advanced testing resources. This will expedite food testing, thereby accelerating the campaign against adulteration. Currently, the food lab is temporarily operating in a U.I.T. building located in Ambedkar Nagar, but limited space is hindering operations.

New Lab to be Built in Moongaska According to information received, instructions have been given to construct the new food lab within a radius of one to one and a half kilometres from the railway station. In line with this, land has been identified in the District Drug Store complex in Moongaska. This location offers sufficient space for the lab’s operation.

It is noteworthy that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) laboratory in Alwar district has been operating for approximately 50 years. It was previously located in the General Hospital complex. However, due to space constraints arising from the construction of a critical care unit, the lab was temporarily shifted to Ambedkar Nagar.

A food testing lab will be constructed to test for adulteration in food. The land has been identified. Construction will commence upon receiving administrative and financial approvals in the coming days. –Dr. Yogendra Sharma, CMHO, Alwar