Stop Taking Painkillers for Every Pain: Know the Dangerous Side Effects

We all know that medications have side effects. Despite this, we all make this mistake. You should use natural painkillers instead of medications. Turmeric and cloves, for example, are natural painkillers and have no side effects.

Effect of painkillers on the liver For immediate relief, people take Aspirin (salt) – Disprin, Combiflam, Brufen, and Dicloran. Disprin thins the blood, preventing it from accumulating in the arteries, thus reducing the risk of a heart attack. While Combiflam, Brufen, and Dicloran are taken for fever, headache, and body aches. People often use painkillers to relieve headaches, body aches, fatigue, fever, and pain, but this can be harmful. It can lead to various illnesses. Painkillers provide immediate relief but create temporary problems.

Taking painkillers without a doctor’s advice is not good for your health. You should always consult a doctor before taking painkillers. Excessive painkiller use can lead to irritability, memory loss, depression, or symptoms of delusion.

Painkiller side effects: How to know if painkillers have had a bad effect Note these signs to know the bad effects of taking painkillers: 1. Stomach and digestive problems Persistent stomach ache, gas, acidity, or nausea.

Bloody vomit or black stools. 2. Effect on liver and kidneys Reduced or dark urine.

Yellowing of eyes or skin (jaundice).

Feeling tired or weak. 3. Heart and blood pressure problems Rapid or irregular heartbeat.

Chest pain or difficulty breathing. 4. Allergy and skin-related symptoms Rashes, itching, swelling on the skin.

Sudden shortness of breath or swelling of the throat. 5. Long-term effects Loss of appetite.

Sudden weight loss.

Frequent headaches or dizziness. What to do:

If you experience any of these symptoms, contact a doctor immediately. Do not use painkillers without a doctor's advice and avoid taking them continuously for a long time.

