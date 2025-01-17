scriptStop Taking Painkillers for Every Pain: Know the Dangerous Side Effects | Latest News | Patrika News
Stop Taking Painkillers for Every Pain: Know the Dangerous Side Effects

Painkiller Side Effects: For minor aches and pains, taking painkillers is considered the easiest and most effective way to alleviate discomfort. However, what many don’t realise is that painkillers, while offering quick relief, can also cause significant harm.

New DelhiJan 17, 2025 / 03:55 pm

Patrika Desk

Painkiller side effects: Taking painkillers may seem like the quickest solution for relieving pain. However, their frequent use can lead to several other health problems. Many people turn to painkillers for everyday discomforts like headaches, leg pain, or mild fevers, seeking instant relief. While effective in the short term, these medications can cause serious long-term issues if overused.
We all know that medications have side effects. Despite this, we all make this mistake. You should use natural painkillers instead of medications. Turmeric and cloves, for example, are natural painkillers and have no side effects.
People often use painkillers to relieve headaches, body aches, fatigue, fever, and pain, but this can be harmful. It can lead to various illnesses. Painkillers provide immediate relief but create temporary problems.

Effect of painkillers on the liver

For immediate relief, people take Aspirin (salt) – Disprin, Combiflam, Brufen, and Dicloran. Disprin thins the blood, preventing it from accumulating in the arteries, thus reducing the risk of a heart attack. While Combiflam, Brufen, and Dicloran are taken for fever, headache, and body aches.
Taking painkillers without a doctor’s advice is not good for your health. You should always consult a doctor before taking painkillers. Excessive painkiller use can lead to irritability, memory loss, depression, or symptoms of delusion.

Painkiller side effects: How to know if painkillers have had a bad effect

Note these signs to know the bad effects of taking painkillers:

1. Stomach and digestive problems

  • Persistent stomach ache, gas, acidity, or nausea.
  • Bloody vomit or black stools.

2. Effect on liver and kidneys

  • Reduced or dark urine.
  • Yellowing of eyes or skin (jaundice).
  • Feeling tired or weak.

3. Heart and blood pressure problems

  • Rapid or irregular heartbeat.
  • Chest pain or difficulty breathing.

4. Allergy and skin-related symptoms

  • Rashes, itching, swelling on the skin.
  • Sudden shortness of breath or swelling of the throat.

5. Long-term effects

  • Loss of appetite.
  • Sudden weight loss.
  • Frequent headaches or dizziness.
What to do:
If you experience any of these symptoms, contact a doctor immediately. Do not use painkillers without a doctor’s advice and avoid taking them continuously for a long time.
Disclaimer: This content and the advice given in it provide only general information. It does not replace qualified medical advice. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. patrika.com does not take any responsibility for this information.

