Stop Taking Painkillers for Every Pain: Know the Dangerous Side Effects

Effect of painkillers on the liverFor immediate relief, people take Aspirin (salt) – Disprin, Combiflam, Brufen, and Dicloran. Disprin thins the blood, preventing it from accumulating in the arteries, thus reducing the risk of a heart attack. While Combiflam, Brufen, and Dicloran are taken for fever, headache, and body aches.
Painkiller side effects: How to know if painkillers have had a bad effect
Note these signs to know the bad effects of taking painkillers:
1. Stomach and digestive problems
- Persistent stomach ache, gas, acidity, or nausea.
- Bloody vomit or black stools.
2. Effect on liver and kidneys
- Reduced or dark urine.
- Yellowing of eyes or skin (jaundice).
- Feeling tired or weak.
3. Heart and blood pressure problems
- Rapid or irregular heartbeat.
- Chest pain or difficulty breathing.
4. Allergy and skin-related symptoms
- Rashes, itching, swelling on the skin.
- Sudden shortness of breath or swelling of the throat.
5. Long-term effects
- Loss of appetite.
- Sudden weight loss.
- Frequent headaches or dizziness.
If you experience any of these symptoms, contact a doctor immediately. Do not use painkillers without a doctor’s advice and avoid taking them continuously for a long time.