Study Links Excessive Screen Time in Children to Potential Speech Delays

This study was conducted by researchers from 20 Latin American countries, analysing data from 1,878 children aged between 12 and 48 months. The study focused on children’s screen use, engagement with books, language development, and other factors. It also considered the family’s economic status, parents’ education, and employment status.

TV Use Most Prevalent According to this research, published in the journal PLOS ONE, television was the most frequently used screen medium for young children, with an average viewing time exceeding one hour. This can slow down the pace of children’s language development.

The study also found that entertainment programs were most watched by children, while music and educational programs ranked second and third respectively. Families with weaker economic conditions showed less use of books and educational resources.

Impact on Vocabulary Children who watched excessive screen time exhibited limited vocabulary and delayed milestones in language acquisition. Conversely, children who engaged more with books or used screens with adults demonstrated better language skills. However, the study found no significant correlation between screen use and physical development.

Positive Impacts Can Be Mitigated This study confirms previous research indicating that excessive screen time can negatively impact the language development of young children. However, these effects can be somewhat mitigated if adults share screens with children and provide them with appropriate educational content.

Researchers recommend further in-depth studies on this topic to better understand the effects of screens on children.