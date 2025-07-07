Study Links Specific Blood Type to Higher Stroke Risk

The research indicates that individuals with blood group ‘A’ have a 16% higher chance of experiencing a stroke before the age of 60. Conversely, those with blood group ‘O’, the most common blood type globally, exhibit a 12% lower stroke risk. While individuals with blood groups ‘B’ and ‘AB’ may also face some risk, the probability is comparatively lower. In some populations, blood group ‘AB’ has also been identified as carrying a higher risk.