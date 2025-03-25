Study Links Waist Circumference to Increased Cancer Risk in Men

Obesity Threatens 450 Million in India According to the National Family Health Survey conducted by the Indian government in 2021, approximately 23% of Indian men and 24% of women are overweight. This signifies India’s struggle with an obesity crisis. By 2050, this number could rise to 450 million. Therefore, PM Narendra Modi is consistently raising awareness, urging a reduction in the consumption of items like cooking oil.

No Increased Cancer Risk for Women While the study highlights an increased cancer risk for men with larger waists, waist circumference (WC) appears to be a significant indicator of obesity-related cancers in men. However, women appear to be less at risk.

Why is Waist Fat More Dangerous Than BMI? The study explains that while Body Mass Index (BMI) generally measures body size, it doesn’t pinpoint fat distribution. Conversely, waist circumference is more closely linked to abdominal fat.

The cancer study, conducted by Dr. Ming Sun, Dr. Joseph Fritz, and Dr. Tanja Stocks, highlights the significance of this difference. Visceral fat, the fat accumulated around internal organs, is more metabolically active and can lead to health problems like insulin resistance, inflammation, and abnormal blood lipid levels. Therefore, even among individuals with similar BMIs, variations in fat distribution can lead to differing cancer risks.

Cancer Study on Over 300,000 Men This study was conducted in Sweden. Data from approximately 339,190 individuals between 1981 and 2019 were analysed, measuring BMI and waist circumference. 61% of measurements were taken by doctors, while 39% were self-reported. The average age of participants was 51.4 years. Cancer-related information was obtained from the Swedish Cancer Register.

Researchers compared the risk of obesity-related cancers based on BMI and waist circumference, considering factors like age, smoking habits, education, income, birthplace, and marital status. Abdominal Fat as a Cancer Cause Over an average study period of 14 years, 18,185 cases of obesity-related cancers were identified. Even when considering BMI, a larger waist circumference remained linked to increased cancer risk in men. This suggests that the risk stems specifically from abdominal fat, not just overall body size. Notably, this correlation was weaker in women, despite similar BMI and waist circumference.

Why Lower Cancer Risk in Women with Larger Waists? In men, abdominal fat consistently increased the risk of obesity-related cancers, indicating that abdominal fat poses a distinct risk regardless of overall weight or fat distribution. In women, however, the risk associated with both abdominal fat and overall body weight was lower and roughly equal. Researchers suggest this might be because men tend to store fat primarily within the abdomen, while women store it more subcutaneously and in other body areas. The study also suggests that including hip circumference in the analysis could provide a more nuanced understanding of the relationship between waist circumference and cancer in women.

While this study doesn’t indicate abdominal or waist fat as a cause of cancer in women, it doesn’t negate the potential for other health problems.