Health

Bottled Water Side Effects: Why Bottled Water Can Be Dangerous for Your Health

Learn how bottled water can harm your health. Learn about microplastics, chemicals, and safer alternatives.

3 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 01, 2025

Bottled water (Image: AI)

Do you also believe that water bought from the market is purer than tap water? If yes, then pause for a moment. A major scientific study may change this thinking forever. Scientists have warned that drinking water from plastic bottles can pose serious and long-term risks to your health.

The Story Began on a Beautiful Beach in Thailand…

The journey of Concordia University researcher Sarah Sajedi did not begin with the beautiful scenery of Thailand's Phi Phi Islands, but with a pile of discarded plastic bottles scattered on the ground. Sarah, who left the corporate world for research, realised that this was not just waste, but a problem of our consumption. Her latest research, published in the ‘Journal of Hazardous Materials’, reveals how single-use plastic water bottles are a silent enemy.

An Attack of 90,000 Extra Plastic Particles Every Year

According to Sarah Sajedi's analysis, an average person ingests about 39,000 to 52,000 microplastic particles annually. However, for those who primarily rely on bottled water, this number increases to 90,000 particles. These particles are so small that they are not even visible to the naked eye. Microplastics are smaller than a hair, while nanoplastics are even finer than a micron.

Nano-Microplastics: Intruders in the Body

These fine particles are released from the plastic due to its degradation during manufacturing, storage, transportation, and changes in sunlight or temperature. The most dangerous aspect is that they directly mix with the water from the bottle and enter our bodies.

Serious Health Risks:

Once inside the body, these tiny plastic particles can cross our biological barriers and travel through the bloodstream to major organs like the brain, liver, kidneys, etc. Research suggests that these particles can promote chronic inflammation, cellular stress, hormonal imbalances, reproductive problems, neurological damage, and even certain types of cancer. However, further in-depth studies are needed on their long-term effects.

Why is Tap Water a Better Option?

This study clearly indicates that the use of plastic bottles in daily life should be avoided. Scientists say that:

Fewer Plastic Particles: People who drink tap water ingest 90,000 fewer plastic particles annually compared to those who drink bottled water.

Stricter Regulations: Developed countries (and now FSSAI in India too) have stricter and more regular regulations on the quality of tap water, whereas standards for bottled water are often lax.

Some other important points for you

Avoid Heat and Friction: Storing bottled water in sunlight or heat causes plastic chemicals and particles to dissolve into the water rapidly. Repeatedly squeezing the bottle or opening and closing the cap also increases particle leaching.

Other Dangers: Besides microplastics, harmful chemicals like Bisphenol-A (BPA) and phthalates are also released from plastic when heated, which have been linked to diabetes, obesity, and reproductive problems.

Danger in India: India is one of the world's largest plastic polluters. The level of phthalates in the drinking water of many Indian cities has already been found to be above safe limits, which exacerbates this problem.

What is the Solution?

Experts suggest that bottled water should only be used in emergencies, not in daily life. The most important step is awareness and education.

Steel or Glass Bottles: Always use steel or glass bottles. They are safe alternatives to plastic.

Boil or Filter Water: If you are concerned about the purity of tap water, boil it before drinking or use a good filter.

It is time we stop compromising our health and the environment in the name of convenience. The next time you feel thirsty, remember: the true friend of your health is not the shiny bottle from the market, but the tap water in your home.

