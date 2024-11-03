Symptoms of Brain Tumor

Brain Tumor Symptoms: Signs of Brain Tumor Nausea and Vomiting The pressure in the brain caused by a brain tumor (signs of brain tumor) can lead to nausea and vomiting. This situation often arises suddenly. If left untreated, it can have serious consequences.

Weakness or Numbness If the area of the brain that controls muscle function is affected by the tumor, it can cause weakness or numbness in one part of the body. Headache This is a major symptom of a brain tumor. The headache is usually severe and often worsens in the morning. It can also increase with bending, coughing, or straining.

Changes in Vision If the tumor affects the area of the brain that controls vision, it can cause blurred or double vision, loss of peripheral vision, or changes in color perception. Changes in Memory and Personality

The area of the brain that controls memory and personality can be affected by the tumor, leading to memory loss, confusion, changes in personality, or mood swings. Difficulty in Speaking or Understanding If the tumor affects the area of the brain that controls language, it can cause difficulty in speaking, understanding words, or comprehending others’ conversations.

Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to raise awareness about diseases and health-related issues. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment, or remedy on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to the medical field.