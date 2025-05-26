scriptTea or Warm Water: Expert Advice on the Best Morning Drink | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Health

Tea or Warm Water: Expert Advice on the Best Morning Drink

In Indian households, tea often serves as a morning energy booster, while others prefer starting their day with lukewarm water. Let’s explore expert opinions and Ayurvedic recommendations on this topic.

May 26, 2025 / 12:52 pm

Patrika Desk

Tea Vs Warm Water In Morning: How we begin our day significantly impacts our overall health. Many prefer tea first thing in the morning, while others start with lukewarm water. These habits have become ingrained in our lifestyles, but is drinking tea on an empty stomach beneficial, or is lukewarm water more advantageous?
Experts have discussed this question extensively. If you’re curious, this article provides a comprehensive explanation. Let’s explore what experts recommend for better health: tea or lukewarm water?

Is the Habit of Drinking Tea in the Morning Good for Health? – Expert Opinion

Dr. Arjun Raj (Ayurvedic Physician) believes that drinking tea immediately upon waking is a common practice in Indian households. While it has become a routine part of starting the day, this habit can negatively impact health, especially when tea is consumed on an empty stomach. In comparison, lukewarm water or herbal tea alternatives may be more beneficial for the body.

Disadvantages of Drinking Tea on an Empty Stomach

Tea contains elements like Caffeine and Tannin, which, when consumed on an empty stomach, increase acid production in the stomach. This can lead to problems such as acidity, heartburn, gas, and indigestion. Consistent consumption negatively affects the digestive system.

Impact on Metabolism and Energy Levels

Studies have shown that drinking tea on an empty stomach can slow down the body’s metabolism, affecting energy levels. This can manifest as fatigue, lethargy, and weakness throughout the day.

Bloating and Gas Problems from Milk Tea

Adding milk to your tea can cause bloating, gas, and indigestion. The combination of milk and tea can be heavy for some digestive systems, especially in the morning.

Negative Impact on Iron Absorption

The tannins in tea can inhibit iron absorption in the body. Regular tea consumption, especially around mealtimes or on an empty stomach, can lead to iron deficiency (anemia).

Caffeine Increases Stress Hormones

Excessive caffeine intake can increase cortisol and other stress-related hormones, leading to mental stress and anxiety. This is particularly harmful for those already struggling with stress or anxiety.

Which is Better in the Morning: Tea or Lukewarm Water?

Drinking lukewarm water in the morning is considered more beneficial for the body. It cleanses the body, improves metabolism, and sets the stage for a good day. Conversely, drinking tea on an empty stomach can cause health problems. Therefore, consume tea only after breakfast, as drinking it on an empty stomach can be harmful. Consider healthier alternatives like herbal tea with Tulsi, green tea, or tea with jaggery and ginger. These not only satisfy the tea craving but are also beneficial for digestion and mental health.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article aims to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for advice.

News / Health / Tea or Warm Water: Expert Advice on the Best Morning Drink

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India Sees COVID-19 Resurgence: New Cases Rise in 20 States

National News

India Sees COVID-19 Resurgence: New Cases Rise in 20 States

in 2 hours

Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Delhi-NCR; Red Alert for Several States

National News

Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Delhi-NCR; Red Alert for Several States

9 minutes ago

PM Modi to Flag Off Vande Bharat Express, Two New Trains During Gujarat Visit

National News

PM Modi to Flag Off Vande Bharat Express, Two New Trains During Gujarat Visit

in 3 hours

Trump Criticises Harvard’s High Percentage of International Students

World

Trump Criticises Harvard’s High Percentage of International Students

18 minutes ago

Latest Health

Boost Immunity with These Five Superfoods Amidst Rising COVID-19 Cases

Health

Boost Immunity with These Five Superfoods Amidst Rising COVID-19 Cases

17 hours ago

New COVID-19 Variant NB.1.8.1: Symptoms, Spread, and Guidelines

Health

New COVID-19 Variant NB.1.8.1: Symptoms, Spread, and Guidelines

2 days ago

India's Covid-19 Vaccination Drive: State-wise Data and Regional Trends

Health

India's Covid-19 Vaccination Drive: State-wise Data and Regional Trends

4 days ago

Six Expert Tips to Avoid Heat Stroke

Health

Six Expert Tips to Avoid Heat Stroke

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.