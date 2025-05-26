Tea or Warm Water: Expert Advice on the Best Morning Drink

Experts have discussed this question extensively. If you’re curious, this article provides a comprehensive explanation. Let’s explore what experts recommend for better health: tea or lukewarm water? Is the Habit of Drinking Tea in the Morning Good for Health? – Expert Opinion Dr. Arjun Raj (Ayurvedic Physician) believes that drinking tea immediately upon waking is a common practice in Indian households. While it has become a routine part of starting the day, this habit can negatively impact health, especially when tea is consumed on an empty stomach. In comparison, lukewarm water or herbal tea alternatives may be more beneficial for the body.

Disadvantages of Drinking Tea on an Empty Stomach Tea contains elements like Caffeine and Tannin, which, when consumed on an empty stomach, increase acid production in the stomach. This can lead to problems such as acidity, heartburn, gas, and indigestion. Consistent consumption negatively affects the digestive system.

Impact on Metabolism and Energy Levels Studies have shown that drinking tea on an empty stomach can slow down the body’s metabolism, affecting energy levels. This can manifest as fatigue, lethargy, and weakness throughout the day.

Bloating and Gas Problems from Milk Tea Adding milk to your tea can cause bloating, gas, and indigestion. The combination of milk and tea can be heavy for some digestive systems, especially in the morning.

Negative Impact on Iron Absorption The tannins in tea can inhibit iron absorption in the body. Regular tea consumption, especially around mealtimes or on an empty stomach, can lead to iron deficiency (anemia). Caffeine Increases Stress Hormones Excessive caffeine intake can increase cortisol and other stress-related hormones, leading to mental stress and anxiety. This is particularly harmful for those already struggling with stress or anxiety.

Which is Better in the Morning: Tea or Lukewarm Water? Drinking lukewarm water in the morning is considered more beneficial for the body. It cleanses the body, improves metabolism, and sets the stage for a good day. Conversely, drinking tea on an empty stomach can cause health problems. Therefore, consume tea only after breakfast, as drinking it on an empty stomach can be harmful. Consider healthier alternatives like herbal tea with Tulsi, green tea, or tea with jaggery and ginger. These not only satisfy the tea craving but are also beneficial for digestion and mental health.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article aims to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for advice.