Teenagers’ rising heart attack risk: Spotting early warning signs of blocked arteries

Early Signs of Blocked Arteries: Heart disease is no longer just a concern for the elderly. A report by the American Heart Association indicates that unhealthy lifestyles, rising obesity rates, and genetic predispositions are rapidly increasing the incidence of blockages in teenagers and young adults. Arteries are crucial for blood transport; however, when they become clogged with fat, cholesterol, and plaque, they impede blood circulation and put strain on the heart. For teenagers, ignoring these symptoms can have serious consequences. Chest pain without any apparent cause, fainting, or fatigue can be indicative of early heart problems.
Heart disease has long been considered a condition primarily affecting older individuals, but nowadays, the problem of blockages is increasingly prevalent among adolescents and young adults. This shift is concerning because heart disease at a young age not only diminishes quality of life but also increases the risk of serious health problems later in life.
Arteries play a vital role in delivering blood from the heart to the rest of the body. According to a study published in the NIH, when these vessels become narrowed or blocked by fat, cholesterol, and other substances, blood circulation is disrupted, placing additional strain on the heart.
Previously, heart diseases developed gradually over many years. However, our current lifestyles have accelerated this process. Prolonged periods of sitting, excessive consumption of junk and fast food, smoking or vaping, and persistent stress are all contributing to the rapid deterioration of heart health. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of obesity, type 2 diabetes in children, and a family history of heart disease further exacerbate the risk. If someone has a family history and an unhealthy lifestyle, the risk increases significantly. This is why heart disease is no longer solely a problem for the elderly but has become a major concern for young people as well.
Most teenagers do not expect to experience heart problems, making it easy for them to ignore early warning signs. However, certain symptoms should not be overlooked. Chest pain without any apparent cause, unusual fatigue after mild activity, palpitations, dizziness, and shortness of breath can all point towards blocked arteries. Fainting is another alarming sign that may indicate reduced blood circulation to the brain.
Sometimes, sudden cardiac arrest is the first indication of underlying heart disease in young people. This is why awareness is crucial, especially for children and adolescents with multiple risk factors or a family history of heart disease. Early detection and treatment of such symptoms can prevent major incidents.
Advances in cardiology now allow doctors to detect blocked arteries at an early stage. If a teenager exhibits concerning heart-related symptoms, doctors may conduct several tests—such as ECG, echocardiogram, treadmill stress test, CT angiography, or blood tests (lipid profile). In more complex cases, traditional coronary angiography is performed to clearly identify the location and extent of the blockage.
Treatment depends on the severity of the condition. Lifestyle modifications and medications are often initiated first, including drugs to lower cholesterol, control blood pressure, and reduce the risk of clots. In more severe cases, angioplasty may be performed, using a small balloon to widen the artery and a stent to keep it open. Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) is necessary if multiple arteries are severely blocked.
Several advanced techniques are now used to treat blocked heart arteries, such as rotational atherectomy, which removes hardened plaque from the arteries, and drug-eluting stents, which prevent the recurrence of blockages and offer long-term effectiveness. These treatments are highly effective, but the real goal is to prevent blockages from forming in the first place.
Adopting heart-healthy habits from childhood can significantly reduce the risk. This involves incorporating fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats, and lean protein into the diet while limiting junk food, excessive sugar, and processed foods.
Regular physical activity—whether it's sports, walking, running, or cycling—is also essential. Avoiding smoking, vaping, and alcohol is crucial for heart health.
Stress reduction, adequate sleep, and maintaining a healthy weight also protect against heart problems. Regular health check-ups and consulting a doctor facilitate early detection of risks.