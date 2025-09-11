Teenagers’ rising heart attack risk: Spotting early warning signs of blocked arteries

Previously, heart diseases developed gradually over many years. However, our current lifestyles have accelerated this process. Prolonged periods of sitting, excessive consumption of junk and fast food, smoking or vaping, and persistent stress are all contributing to the rapid deterioration of heart health. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of obesity, type 2 diabetes in children, and a family history of heart disease further exacerbate the risk. If someone has a family history and an unhealthy lifestyle, the risk increases significantly. This is why heart disease is no longer solely a problem for the elderly but has become a major concern for young people as well.