The New Formula for Women’s Fitness – High Intensity Workout

High intensity workout benefits for women: Are you looking for the right exercise to lose weight? According to a recent study, high-intensity physical workouts are particularly beneficial for women.

JaipurOct 29, 2024 / 11:57 am

Patrika Desk

High-intensity workout benefits for women: If you’re trying to lose weight, there’s special news for you. Researchers believe that high-intensity physical workouts, such as jumping rope, swimming, and cycling, are particularly beneficial for women. A study published in the “Journal of the Endocrine Society” found that participating in vigorous physical activities can reduce hunger levels in healthy adults, which helps in weight management.

Is research special for women?

The study found that women are more sensitive to this response. Researchers at Virginia University found that high-intensity physical workouts reduce hunger levels in women. The main reason behind this is the ghrelin hormone, which increases hunger.
The study involved eight men and six women who fasted overnight and then performed exercises of varying intensities. Measurements showed that high-intensity exercise reduced hunger levels in women after the workout.

Ghrelin Hormone and Hunger Connection

The study found that the ghrelin hormone decreases significantly in women after high-intensity workouts. According to the study, ghrelin has two forms, acylated and des-acylated ghrelin (DA), which affect hunger, energy balance, glucose homeostasis, immune function, sleep, and memory. The study found that women’s hormone levels changed more, indicating that they can benefit more from such workouts.

Should Exercise be Considered a Medicine?

The lead author of the study, Cara Anderson, believes that exercise should be viewed as a medicine, where each person’s individual needs are taken into account. She suggested that high-intensity workouts may be more effective in reducing hunger and aiding weight loss compared to moderate-intensity exercise.

Benefits of High-Intensity Workouts for Women

Hunger Reduction – According to the study, high-intensity workouts can help reduce hunger.

Weight Loss Assistance – Reducing hunger makes it easier to control weight.

Energy Balance – Ghrelin balance helps maintain energy levels.
Glucose Homeostasis – Helps maintain blood sugar levels.

Memory and Sleep Improvement – Ghrelin also positively affects sleep and memory.

Although this study was small-scale, its results suggest that high-intensity workouts can be an effective way for women to lose weight and control hunger. However, researchers believe that larger-scale studies are needed to confirm these results.
In the end, women can be encouraged to incorporate high-intensity workouts into their fitness routine, especially those who want to lose weight and control hunger more effectively.

