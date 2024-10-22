scriptThe PG Registration of These Resident Doctors May be Cancelled | The PG Registration of These Resident Doctors May be Canceled | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

The PG Registration of These Resident Doctors May be Cancelled

Rajasthan News: Due to the strike, the medical system in SMS Hospital, JK Lon Hospital, and other government hospitals has been severely affected.

JaipurOct 22, 2024 / 11:48 am

Patrika Desk

Under the leadership of JARD(Jaipur Association Of Resident Doctors), the resident doctors’ complete boycott of work continued for the third consecutive day on Monday, demanding various things. Due to this strike, the medical system in SMS Hospital, JK Lon Hospital, and other government hospitals has been severely affected, especially in the medicine and surgery departments.

The PG Registration May be Cancelled!

The faculty of the surgery and emergency medicine department has written a letter to the principal of SMS Medical College, Dr. Deepak Maheshwari, expressing anger towards the resident doctors. The letter states that the resident doctors are absent from work without prior notice and a valid reason, and are going on strike, causing difficulties for serious patients. The letter also demands that the PG registration of those resident doctors who are absent or on strike in the emergency medicine department be cancelled.
In this matter, the office bearers of JARD said that the agitation will continue until their demands are met. They said that the government has not taken any decision on this matter yet, due to which patients are facing difficulties.

50 Additional Doctors will be Deployed

To resolve the problems faced by patients due to the strike, 50 additional doctors have been deployed in SMS Hospital, and 50 more will be deployed soon. Similarly, doctors are being deployed in JK Lon, Mahila Chikitsalaya, and Janana Hospital according to demand.
However, in SMS Hospital, senior doctors were seen struggling to take care of patients in OPD, while queues were seen everywhere, and patients were seen struggling. Although the crowd was less compared to normal, patients were still facing difficulties.

News / Health / The PG Registration of These Resident Doctors May be Cancelled

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan PTI Recruitment Exam 2022: 1200 candidates’ documents checked, 321 cases of forgery revealed

National News

Rajasthan PTI Recruitment Exam 2022: 1200 candidates’ documents checked, 321 cases of forgery revealed

in 4 hours

Ganderbal Terror Attack Sparks Outrage, Massive Crowd Gathers for Doctor’s Funeral

National News

Ganderbal Terror Attack Sparks Outrage, Massive Crowd Gathers for Doctor’s Funeral

in 2 hours

Rajasthan CET Exam Today: Rajasthan CET level exam starts today

Education News

Rajasthan CET Exam Today: Rajasthan CET level exam starts today

in 4 hours

Indian Railways: When and How Often Are the Blankets and Sheets on Trains Washed? RTI Reveals a Shocking Answer

National News

Indian Railways: When and How Often Are the Blankets and Sheets on Trains Washed? RTI Reveals a Shocking Answer

in 3 hours

Latest Health

Lower Cholesterol Without Medication: Embrace These Three Remedies

Disease and Conditions

Lower Cholesterol Without Medication: Embrace These Three Remedies

15 hours ago

Eliminate High BP and Type 2 Diabetes with Fenugreek Seeds, Avoid Consumption in These Problems

Health

Eliminate High BP and Type 2 Diabetes with Fenugreek Seeds, Avoid Consumption in These Problems

18 hours ago

Relief for Pregnant Women, Preeclampsia Risk can be Detected through a Simple Blood Test

Health

Relief for Pregnant Women, Preeclampsia Risk can be Detected through a Simple Blood Test

2 days ago

Good News for Diabetics: Smart Insulin Set to Make Sugar Control Easy!

Disease and Conditions

Good News for Diabetics: Smart Insulin Set to Make Sugar Control Easy!

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.