The PG Registration of These Resident Doctors May be Cancelled

The PG Registration May be Cancelled! The faculty of the surgery and emergency medicine department has written a letter to the principal of SMS Medical College, Dr. Deepak Maheshwari, expressing anger towards the resident doctors. The letter states that the resident doctors are absent from work without prior notice and a valid reason, and are going on strike, causing difficulties for serious patients. The letter also demands that the PG registration of those resident doctors who are absent or on strike in the emergency medicine department be cancelled.

In this matter, the office bearers of JARD said that the agitation will continue until their demands are met. They said that the government has not taken any decision on this matter yet, due to which patients are facing difficulties.

50 Additional Doctors will be Deployed To resolve the problems faced by patients due to the strike, 50 additional doctors have been deployed in SMS Hospital, and 50 more will be deployed soon. Similarly, doctors are being deployed in JK Lon, Mahila Chikitsalaya, and Janana Hospital according to demand.

However, in SMS Hospital, senior doctors were seen struggling to take care of patients in OPD, while queues were seen everywhere, and patients were seen struggling. Although the crowd was less compared to normal, patients were still facing difficulties.