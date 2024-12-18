The right way to eat almonds in winter: How many almonds you should consume according to age

The quantity of almonds varies according to age. Children should be given a smaller quantity, while adults and the elderly should consume more. Benefits of eating almonds: For Children Children aged 1-3 years should eat 1-2 almonds daily.

Children aged 4-6 years should eat 2-4 almonds daily.

Children aged 7-10 years should eat 4-6 almonds daily.

Benefits of eating almonds: For Adults Adults aged 11-18 years should eat 6-8 almonds daily.

Adults aged 19-50 years should eat 8-10 almonds daily.

Adults aged 51 years and above should eat 10-12 almonds daily.

Senior citizens aged 60 years and above should eat 12-14 almonds daily.

Benefits of eating almonds: Ways to Eat Almonds Almonds can be eaten raw, roasted, or soaked. Soaking almonds overnight improves nutrient absorption. Almonds can be eaten with yoghurt, milk, or salad for breakfast. They can also be eaten as a snack.

Improved heart health

Helps in controlling diabetes

Helps in weight loss

Strengthens bones

Improved heart health

Helps in controlling diabetes

Helps in weight loss

Strengthens bones

Keeps skin healthy To overcome anaemia Consuming 5-6 almonds daily can help overcome anaemia. Almonds possess properties that increase haemoglobin levels, improving oxygen replenishment in the body. This not only addresses anaemia but also energises the entire body. Ensuring a healthy and nutritious diet, almond consumption can make a significant contribution.

To enhance memory power Almonds are considered one of the best remedies to enhance memory power. Eating 5-6 soaked almonds daily can improve memory and help cope with mental challenges. The essential elements in almonds support continuous healthy brain function, improving mental health. Making it a part of your routine can boost your memory and allow you to plan more positively in every aspect of life.

Almond consumption for heart health Consuming almonds is a unique health formula for heart health. Daily consumption of soaked almonds not only protects your heart but also helps prevent heart-related problems. Almonds contain monounsaturated fats, fibre, and antioxidants that can help keep your heart healthy. This can not only keep your daily life healthy but also enable you to avoid heart-related problems in the future.

In maintaining healthy and glowing skin Consuming almonds is uniquely helpful in maintaining healthy and glowing skin. Almonds are rich in Vitamin E and antioxidant properties that can help overcome skin problems. The presence of these elements naturally moisturises the skin, making it look bright, radiant, and healthy. Therefore, by including almonds in your routine, you can naturally beautify your skin.

Disadvantages of eating almonds How many almonds to eat in winter according to your age Almonds are a healthy food, but consuming them in excess can have some drawbacks, such as: Stomach ache

Constipation

Allergies

Other benefits of eating almonds

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for any medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medication or treatment.