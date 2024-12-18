scriptThe right way to eat almonds in winter: How many almonds you should consume according to age | The right way to eat almonds in winter: How many almonds you should consume according to age | Latest News | Patrika News
The right way to eat almonds in winter: How many almonds you should consume according to age

Almonds are considered a powerhouse of nutrition, providing the body with essential energy and nutrients. However, consuming the right quantity is crucial.

New DelhiDec 18, 2024 / 03:59 pm

Patrika Desk

Benefits of eating almonds: Eating almonds is very beneficial for health, but many people don’t know how many to eat. Soaking almonds overnight and eating them in the morning provides several health benefits, but consuming a small quantity won’t yield significant results. Health experts recommend daily consumption of almonds in the right quantity to provide the body with essential nutrients and energy. Here, we will learn how many almonds children, adults, and the elderly should eat daily according to their age.
The quantity of almonds varies according to age. Children should be given a smaller quantity, while adults and the elderly should consume more.

Benefits of eating almonds: For Children

Children aged 1-3 years should eat 1-2 almonds daily.
Children aged 4-6 years should eat 2-4 almonds daily.
Children aged 7-10 years should eat 4-6 almonds daily.

Benefits of eating almonds: For Adults

Adults aged 11-18 years should eat 6-8 almonds daily.
Adults aged 19-50 years should eat 8-10 almonds daily.
Adults aged 51 years and above should eat 10-12 almonds daily.
Senior citizens aged 60 years and above should eat 12-14 almonds daily.

Benefits of eating almonds: Ways to Eat Almonds

Almonds can be eaten raw, roasted, or soaked. Soaking almonds overnight improves nutrient absorption.

Almonds can be eaten with yoghurt, milk, or salad for breakfast. They can also be eaten as a snack.
Almonds are a nutritious dry fruit and a good source of Vitamin E, protein, fibre, magnesium, calcium, and other nutrients. Eating almonds offers several health benefits, such as:

  • Improved heart health
  • Helps in controlling diabetes
  • Helps in weight loss
  • Strengthens bones
  • Keeps skin healthy

To overcome anaemia

Consuming 5-6 almonds daily can help overcome anaemia. Almonds possess properties that increase haemoglobin levels, improving oxygen replenishment in the body. This not only addresses anaemia but also energises the entire body. Ensuring a healthy and nutritious diet, almond consumption can make a significant contribution.

To enhance memory power

Almonds are considered one of the best remedies to enhance memory power. Eating 5-6 soaked almonds daily can improve memory and help cope with mental challenges. The essential elements in almonds support continuous healthy brain function, improving mental health. Making it a part of your routine can boost your memory and allow you to plan more positively in every aspect of life.

Almond consumption for heart health

Consuming almonds is a unique health formula for heart health. Daily consumption of soaked almonds not only protects your heart but also helps prevent heart-related problems. Almonds contain monounsaturated fats, fibre, and antioxidants that can help keep your heart healthy. This can not only keep your daily life healthy but also enable you to avoid heart-related problems in the future.

In maintaining healthy and glowing skin

Consuming almonds is uniquely helpful in maintaining healthy and glowing skin. Almonds are rich in Vitamin E and antioxidant properties that can help overcome skin problems. The presence of these elements naturally moisturises the skin, making it look bright, radiant, and healthy. Therefore, by including almonds in your routine, you can naturally beautify your skin.

Disadvantages of eating almonds

Almonds are a healthy food, but consuming them in excess can have some drawbacks, such as:

Stomach ache
Constipation
Allergies
Other benefits of eating almonds
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for any medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medication or treatment.

