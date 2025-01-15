This dry fruit is more powerful than almonds and cashews: Know 5 benefits

Makhana (Fox nuts) Benefits: A Digestive Aid: Fibre-Rich Makhana Makhana has a high fibre content, which is extremely beneficial for the digestive system. Fibre helps maintain a healthy gut and alleviates constipation. Furthermore, it adds bulk to the intestines, softening and easing bowel movements. Soluble fibre slows digestion, helping to control blood sugar and cholesterol.

Makhana (Fox nuts) Benefits: Immunity Booster: Antioxidant-Rich Makhana Makhana is a good source of antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols, which strengthen the immune system. These neutralise free radicals, protecting cells from damage. The anti-inflammatory properties of flavonoids reduce inflammation in the body and enhance the ability to fight infections.

Makhana (Fox nuts) Benefits: Aids Weight Loss: Fibre that Controls Appetite Makhana Fox nuts Benefits Makhana is an excellent option for those looking to lose weight. The fibre it contains keeps you feeling full for longer, helping to control frequent snacking. In addition, makhana is rich in protein, which maintains muscle strength and boosts metabolism.

The Secret to Skincare: Antioxidants and Fatty Acids Makhana is also extremely beneficial for the skin (Benefits of Makhana). It contains essential fatty acids like omega-3 and omega-6, which maintain skin moisture and reduce dryness. The antioxidants present in makhana protect the skin from free radicals, preventing premature ageing signs and keeping the skin radiant and healthy.

Blood Sugar Regulator: Beneficial for Diabetics The soluble fibre found in makhana allows sugar to enter the bloodstream gradually, keeping blood sugar levels stable. This can help reduce the risk of diabetes and prevent type 2 diabetes.

How to Include Makhana in Your Diet? Incorporating makhana into your diet is incredibly easy. It can be added to salads, blended into smoothies, or mixed into yoghurt. Its light, nutty flavour makes it easy to incorporate into any dish.

Include makhana in your daily diet and take a step towards a healthier life. Almonds, Cashews and Makhana: Nutritional Comparison Almonds: An excellent source of protein, fibre, and Vitamin E. Good for the brain and heart.

Cashews: High in magnesium and iron. Beneficial for boosting energy and skin health.

Makhana: Low in calories and high in fibre. Suitable for weight loss and diabetes management. In a 100-gram quantity, Makhana (76 grams) contains a higher amount of carbohydrates than almonds (22 grams) and cashews (30 grams). This is beneficial for weight loss and digestion.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medication or treatment.