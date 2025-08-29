Three Rajasthan Scrub Typhus Patients in Coma; Experts Highlight Symptoms

Scrub Typhus Symptoms: With the onset of the monsoon season, scrub typhus is once again spreading rapidly in Rajasthan. At Jaipur's SMS Hospital, 10–12 new patients are arriving daily in recent days, many in serious condition. So far, three patients are admitted in a comatose state, while 4–5 patients require daily ICU admission. Doctors say that patients are recovering with timely treatment, but cases may increase further until the end of October.