Three Rajasthan Scrub Typhus Patients in Coma; Experts Highlight Symptoms

Scrub Typhus Symptoms: With the onset of the monsoon season, scrub typhus is once again spreading rapidly in Rajasthan. At Jaipur's SMS Hospital, 10–12 new patients are arriving daily in recent days, many in serious condition. So far, three patients are admitted in a comatose state, while 4–5 patients require daily ICU admission. Doctors say that patients are recovering with timely treatment, but cases may increase further until the end of October.
According to Dr. C.L. Naval, a senior physician at SMS Hospital, the number of patients has increased rapidly this month. Approximately 30–40% of patients show liver, kidney, and brain involvement. 10–15% of patients are reaching a state of deep unconsciousness. Many patients have required dialysis and ventilators. While ordinary patients recover in 5–7 days, severe cases take 10–15 days for full recovery. This period is even longer for the elderly. Let's understand the causes, symptoms, and prevention of this serious disease.
Currently, most patients are coming from Jaipur Rural, Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur, and Karauli. Those working in fields and living outdoors are most affected. Experts say that cases may increase in the coming days, so it is extremely important to remain vigilant.