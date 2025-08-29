Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Health

Three Rajasthan Scrub Typhus Patients in Coma; Experts Highlight Symptoms

Cases of scrub typhus are rapidly increasing in Rajasthan, India. In Jaipur alone, three patients are currently admitted in comas. Learn about the symptoms, causes, and preventive measures for scrub typhus.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 29, 2025

Scrub Typhus Symptoms
Scrub Typhus Symptoms (photo- freepik)

Scrub Typhus Symptoms: With the onset of the monsoon season, scrub typhus is once again spreading rapidly in Rajasthan. At Jaipur's SMS Hospital, 10–12 new patients are arriving daily in recent days, many in serious condition. So far, three patients are admitted in a comatose state, while 4–5 patients require daily ICU admission. Doctors say that patients are recovering with timely treatment, but cases may increase further until the end of October.

Impact on Kidneys, Liver and Brain

According to Dr. C.L. Naval, a senior physician at SMS Hospital, the number of patients has increased rapidly this month. Approximately 30–40% of patients show liver, kidney, and brain involvement. 10–15% of patients are reaching a state of deep unconsciousness. Many patients have required dialysis and ventilators. While ordinary patients recover in 5–7 days, severe cases take 10–15 days for full recovery. This period is even longer for the elderly. Let's understand the causes, symptoms, and prevention of this serious disease.

Causes of Scrub Typhus

  • This infection is spread by the bacteria Orientia tsutsugamushi.
  • The main cause of its spread is the bite of infected mites (chiggers).

Symptoms of Scrub Typhus

  • High fever and chills
  • Headache and muscle pain
  • Crusting rash on the skin
  • Shortness of breath and chest pain
  • Pneumonia
  • Unconsciousness or coma in severe cases

Preventive Measures

  • Avoid bushy or waterlogged areas.
  • Always wear long-sleeved clothing.
  • Use insect repellents.
  • Seek immediate testing and treatment if any symptoms appear.

Higher Risk in Rural Areas

Currently, most patients are coming from Jaipur Rural, Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur, and Karauli. Those working in fields and living outdoors are most affected. Experts say that cases may increase in the coming days, so it is extremely important to remain vigilant.

Share the news:

Related Topics

health

Health department

health news

HealthCare In Rajasthan

Healthy Lifestyle

Published on:

29 Aug 2025 12:18 pm

English News / Health / Three Rajasthan Scrub Typhus Patients in Coma; Experts Highlight Symptoms
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.