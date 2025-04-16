scriptType 5 Diabetes: A Growing Threat to Young Indians | Latest News | Patrika News
Type 5 Diabetes: A Growing Threat to Young Indians

MODY diabetes prevention: Type 5 diabetes, commonly known as MODY (Maturity Onset Diabetes of the Young), is a rare but significant form of diabetes. It is not caused by a poor lifestyle or an immune system problem, but rather by a defect in a specific gene.

BharatApr 16, 2025 / 01:06 pm

Patrika Desk

Type 5 Diabetes symptoms: Type 5 diabetes, also known as MODY (Maturity Onset Diabetes of the Young), is a hereditary form of diabetes distinct from type 1 (autoimmune) and type 2 (lifestyle-related). It arises from a genetic defect that impairs the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels. Often manifesting in early adulthood, its symptoms can mimic type 1 and type 2 diabetes, potentially misleading doctors. Let’s explore its causes, symptoms, treatment, and other crucial aspects.

Causes of Type 5 Diabetes

The primary cause of type 5 diabetes is a genetic defect inherited from parents. If one parent carries the faulty gene, there’s a 50% chance of their child inheriting the condition. Unlike type 2 diabetes, it’s not caused by lifestyle factors but is present from birth, hindering the body’s insulin production.

Symptoms of Type 5 Diabetes

Symptoms of type 5 diabetes vary, but common indicators include:

Mild to moderate elevation in blood sugar levels, potentially starting at a very young age.

Absence of obesity or related complications.
Family history of diabetes.

Some individuals may also experience common symptoms such as frequent urination, excessive thirst, fatigue, and weight loss.

Absence of ketones in urine (unlike type 1 diabetes), and typically no immediate need for insulin.

Type 5 Diabetes Treatment

Treatment depends on the specific genetic defect. Some individuals may not require treatment as their blood sugar levels remain normal and pose no risk. Others may need medication (like glibenclamide) to stimulate increased insulin production. Maintaining a healthy diet and regular blood sugar monitoring are crucial. Insulin injections are usually unnecessary unless complications arise.

Prevention of Type 5 Diabetes

Preventing this hereditary condition is challenging. However, early detection is possible if there’s a family history. Genetic testing can identify the presence of the genetic defect in individuals with a family history of early-onset diabetes. A healthy lifestyle, limiting sugar intake, and regular blood sugar checks can mitigate complications and promote overall well-being.

Treatment of Type 5 Diabetes

Treatment is tailored to the specific type of the disease, guided by genetic testing and medical advice. In most cases, oral medications suffice. Insulin may be necessary in rare instances. Since it’s a congenital condition, treatment focuses on management rather than a cure. Timely diagnosis and appropriate medication are vital.
Type 5 diabetes (MODY) is a hereditary condition manageable with timely identification and control. Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment can prevent complications and ensure a good quality of life. Genetic testing is recommended for individuals with a family history of this condition.

