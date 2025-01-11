scriptUN Report Links 90-Hour Work Weeks to Increased Mortality Risk | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

UN Report Links 90-Hour Work Weeks to Increased Mortality Risk

Overworking Side Effects: Work pressure can affect you both physically and mentally. You may be afflicted by several illnesses at a young age.

New DelhiJan 11, 2025 / 11:49 am

Patrika Desk

Overworking Side Effects: The human body is not a machine. Overworking leads to various health problems. A debate has erupted since Larsen & Toubro chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan advocated for a 90-hour work week. His comments have faced significant opposition, with actress Deepika Padukone and industrialist Harsh Goenka among those criticising him.
But are you aware of the adverse effects on the body from working 90 hours? It can severely damage health, even leading to death. A 2021 United Nations report issued a similar warning.

What Does the UN Data Say? Overworking Side Effects

The United Nations states that work-related injuries and illnesses claim approximately 2 million lives annually.
According to an HT report, in September 2021, the UN’s health and labour agencies released this report. It considered the global burden of work-related illness and injury from 2000 to 2016.

Diseases Leading to the Most Deaths in the Study

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (a group of lung diseases that make breathing difficult) was identified as the leading cause of death in the study, claiming 415,000 lives in 2016. Stroke and ischaemic heart disease followed as leading causes of death. Prolonged periods of sitting were also included among the causes of death.

Work-Life Balance is Crucial

Health experts believe maintaining a work-life balance is essential. Taking short breaks during long work hours, reducing stress, and engaging in daily exercise are crucial. A balanced diet is also necessary.

Diseases Caused by Prolonged Work Hours

Concerns associated with prolonged work hours include an increased risk of diabetes, diseases like cervical spondylosis, and reduced blood flow due to lack of physical activity. Furthermore, working late hours increases the risk of eye strain and burnout.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article aims to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised to consult an expert or doctor related to the medical field before trying any medication, treatment, or prescription.

