Uncontrolled Anger Weakens the Heart, Increasing Heart Disease Risk

Anger can contribute to various health problems, particularly heart-related diseases. Suppressing anger or experiencing frequent outbursts can lead to high blood pressure, heart irregularities, and even serious issues like heart attacks.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 30, 2025

Image: AI

Anger Can Increase Heart Disease Risk: Anger is a common emotion experienced by many. While it can stem from various causes, uncontrolled and frequent anger can pose a serious health risk, negatively impacting mental well-being and increasing the risk of various diseases, particularly heart conditions. Suppressed or uncontrolled anger can lead to high blood pressure, heart irregularities, and even heart attacks. Let's explore ways to manage anger effectively.

Heart Disease Risk: Why Anger Can Be a Major Threat?

The Impact on Blood Pressure

According to the National Institutes of Health, anger initially affects blood pressure. During irritability, blood vessels constrict, causing a sudden spike in blood pressure. Repeated occurrences can weaken the heart muscle.

Effect on Heart Rate

When angry, the body enters 'fight or flight' mode. Stress hormones (like adrenaline and cortisol) are rapidly released, increasing heart rate. This constant strain on the heart increases the risk of a heart attack.

Risk of Irregular Heartbeat

Anger can cause the heart rate to fluctuate between abnormally fast and irregular rhythms. Over time, this can lead to serious heart conditions like arrhythmia.

Inflammation and Blockages in Arteries

Chronic anger promotes inflammation in the body. This inflammation contributes to plaque buildup in the arteries. If left unchecked, this plaque can cause blockages, significantly increasing the risk of a heart attack.

Harmful Habits Associated with Anger

People often cope with stress and anger through unhealthy habits like smoking, excessive drinking, or overeating. These habits further damage the heart and increase the risk of disease.

Effective Tips for Managing Anger

  • Breathe slowly and deeply
  • Think before you speak
  • Engage in stress-reducing activities
  • Journal your feelings
  • Practice positive self-talk

