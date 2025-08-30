Uncontrolled Anger Weakens the Heart, Increasing Heart Disease Risk

Anger Can Increase Heart Disease Risk: Anger is a common emotion experienced by many. While it can stem from various causes, uncontrolled and frequent anger can pose a serious health risk, negatively impacting mental well-being and increasing the risk of various diseases, particularly heart conditions. Suppressed or uncontrolled anger can lead to high blood pressure, heart irregularities, and even heart attacks. Let's explore ways to manage anger effectively.
According to the National Institutes of Health, anger initially affects blood pressure. During irritability, blood vessels constrict, causing a sudden spike in blood pressure. Repeated occurrences can weaken the heart muscle.
When angry, the body enters 'fight or flight' mode. Stress hormones (like adrenaline and cortisol) are rapidly released, increasing heart rate. This constant strain on the heart increases the risk of a heart attack.
Anger can cause the heart rate to fluctuate between abnormally fast and irregular rhythms. Over time, this can lead to serious heart conditions like arrhythmia.
Chronic anger promotes inflammation in the body. This inflammation contributes to plaque buildup in the arteries. If left unchecked, this plaque can cause blockages, significantly increasing the risk of a heart attack.
People often cope with stress and anger through unhealthy habits like smoking, excessive drinking, or overeating. These habits further damage the heart and increase the risk of disease.