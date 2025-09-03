Urine-Based Test Detects Prostate Cancer: Research Says

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men, and a leading cause of death in many countries, including the United States. Until now, diagnosis has relied on biopsies – a painful and invasive procedure involving the removal of tissue samples from the prostate using a needle. This process is not only uncomfortable but also carries the risk of infection and other complications.
However, scientists have offered a new hope. A recent study claims that prostate cancer can now be detected through a simple urine test. If successful, this method could spare millions of men from undergoing painful biopsies.
The prostate is a small gland found only in men, which helps produce seminal fluid. Prostate cancer occurs when cells in this gland grow uncontrollably. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 13 out of every 100 men will develop prostate cancer at some point in their lives, and around 2 to 3 men will die from it.
In some cases, the cancer grows slowly and doesn't pose an immediate threat, while in others it spreads rapidly to other parts of the body. Early detection is therefore crucial.
Scientists at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and its collaborating institutions conducted research on this test. They studied urine samples from prostate cancer patients and healthy individuals. They identified three specific biomarkers (TTC3, H4C5, and EPCAM) that accurately indicate the presence of cancer.
Levels of these biomarkers were significantly higher in urine samples before surgery and virtually disappeared after surgery, clearly indicating their direct link to the prostate. The test successfully detected cancer in 91% of cases and correctly identified the absence of cancer in 84% of cases.
Until now, the PSA blood test has been used for early detection of cancer. PSA is a protein produced in the prostate. However, PSA levels can increase not only due to cancer but also due to conditions such as prostate inflammation or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). As a result, patients often undergo unnecessary biopsies with negative results.
The new urine test may prove more reliable than the PSA test. It can distinguish prostate cancer from other conditions and can detect cancer even when PSA levels are normal.
Researchers believe this new test will make it easier for doctors to identify cancer. This will help avoid unnecessary biopsies and ensure timely treatment for those at genuine risk.
Experts say that if this method proves successful on a large scale, it will revolutionise prostate cancer screening. This test would not only be easier and safer but could also save lives.
While this research is in its early stages, large-scale adoption in the future would be a significant breakthrough for millions of prostate cancer patients.