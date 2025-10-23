Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Health

Vaccination Aftercare for Kids: What Not to Do Immediately After Your Child Gets Vaccinated

Vaccination Aftercare for Kids: It is very important to take proper care of children after they receive a vaccine. Know what should not be done immediately after vaccination – such as bathing, travelling, applying oil, or giving medicine – so that the child does not face any kind of trouble.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

vaccination aftercare for kids

Vaccination aftercare for kids (Photo Source: AI image@Gemini)

Vaccination Aftercare for Kids: We all know how important vaccination is for children. It protects them from many dangerous diseases. However, as soon as a vaccine is administered, every parent worries about potential side effects. Mild symptoms after vaccination are a normal process. It actually signifies your child's body's immune system preparing to fight off diseases.

Post-Vaccination Care: Recognise Symptoms and Provide Immediate Relief | Vaccination Aftercare for Kids

In most children, mild symptoms last for less than 24 hours. Severe allergic reactions are extremely rare, but less risky than the diseases vaccines prevent. Doctors often advise waiting for 15 minutes after vaccination to monitor for any immediate reactions.

When to Seek Immediate Medical Advice? (Serious Reactions: Don’t Delay)

If your child exhibits any of the following symptoms, contact a doctor immediately:

  • High fever (39°C/102.2°F or higher) or fever lasting more than two days.
  • Itchy red rashes all over the body or swelling (this can occur after MMR, MMRV, or chickenpox vaccines).
  • Difficulty breathing, wheezing, or a feeling of tightness in the throat.
  • Swelling of the face.
  • Convulsions.
  • Joint pain or stiffness.

What Not to Do Immediately After Vaccination | What not to do after your child gets vaccinated

1. Do Not Bathe the Child Immediately After Vaccination

  • Avoid bathing for 24 hours after vaccination.
  • This can increase the risk of infection or irritation at the injection site.
  • You can gently wipe the body with a damp cloth.

2. Do Not Apply Oil or Ointment to the Injection Site

  • Many people apply home remedies like oils or balms, which can worsen infection or inflammation.
  • Only apply any medication or cream as advised by a doctor.

3. Do Not Travel Immediately After Vaccination

  • If possible, avoid long journeys for 24 hours.
  • The child needs rest, and travel can be uncomfortable if they have a fever or feel tired.

4. Do Not Expose to Cold or Very Hot Environments

  • The body's temperature sensitivity increases.
  • Do not place the child in extremely cold conditions or direct sunlight.

5. Do Not Give New or Heavy Food Immediately (If the Child Eats)

  • For older children, offer light and easily digestible food after vaccination.
  • New foods can cause allergies or digestive issues.

7. Do Not Give Fever Medication Without Doctor's Advice

  • A mild fever is normal after some vaccines (like DPT).
  • Do not administer paracetamol or any other medication without consultation – the doctor will advise when and how much to give.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness purposes only and does not substitute medical advice. Readers are advised to consult an expert or doctor before adopting any medication or treatment.

Published on:

23 Oct 2025 02:16 pm

