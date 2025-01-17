scriptVegans, Don’t Worry: These Veg Foods Can Fix Vitamin B12 Deficiency! | Vegans, Don&#39;t Worry: These Veg Foods Can Fix Vitamin B12 Deficiency! | Latest News | Patrika News
Vegans, Don’t Worry: These Veg Foods Can Fix Vitamin B12 Deficiency!

Vitamin B12 Foods: If you are a vegetarian and are troubled by a Vitamin B12 deficiency, then these foods may be beneficial for you.

Vitamin B12 Foods: Vegetarians often worry about Vitamin B12 deficiency, believing they must consume non-vegetarian food to obtain it. However, this isn’t true; you can supplement your Vitamin B12 intake through vegetarian sources. B12 deficiency weakens nerves, causing pain. Vitamin B12 deficiency weakens the myelin sheath, disrupting nerve signals. Let’s explore specific foods (Vitamin B12 Foods) that vegetarians can consume to address this deficiency.

Milk

Daily milk consumption can help address Vitamin B12 deficiency. Milk contains a significant amount of Vitamin B12. One glass of milk contains approximately 0.9 to 1 microgram of Vitamin B12, contributing to your daily requirement.
Sprouts

Sprouts are rich in Vitamin C, iron, folic acid, and protein, contributing to overall health. They help manage conditions like anaemia. Consuming sprouts provides essential nutrients and addresses nerve deficiencies. If you are a strict vegetarian, you can consume fortified sprouts.
Spinach

Spinach contains nutrients comparable to Vitamin B12 (Vitamin B12 Foods). The iron in spinach helps combat anaemia. Additionally, spinach contains Vitamin A, promoting eye and skin health. Its Vitamin C strengthens the immune system, and folic acid keeps cells healthy. It also contains calcium, strengthening bones.
Chickpeas

Chickpeas are highly beneficial in combating weakness. While roasted chickpeas may not fully address Vitamin B12 deficiency, they provide protein, fibre, and other micronutrients that help combat weakness. Chickpea consumption can be beneficial for vegetarians.
Vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to neuropathy, causing pain, tingling, numbness, and muscle weakness. Vitamin B12 deficiency can increase levels of homocysteine, an amino acid, increasing the risk of nerve and blood vessel damage.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article aims to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to self-medicate or self-treat but to consult an expert or doctor in the relevant medical field for any medication, treatment, or prescription.

