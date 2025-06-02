scriptVitamin D May Slow Ageing Process: Harvard Study | Latest News | Patrika News
Vitamin D May Slow Ageing Process: Harvard Study

Harvard Medical School’s New Study on Vitamin D and Ageing: A new study from Harvard Medical School suggests that Vitamin D may slow down the ageing process.

BharatJun 02, 2025 / 09:06 am

Patrika Desk

Vitamin D and Ageing: Everyone desires to look young and healthy for a longer time. New research suggests that Vitamin D may help slow down the ageing process. A Harvard Medical School study found that Vitamin D impacts the body’s system that determines the rate of ageing.
Maintaining adequate Vitamin D levels in the body can slow down the visible effects of ageing, allowing individuals to remain active and fit for a longer period. Let’s delve into the findings of this new study.

Telomeres: An Indicator of Ageing

Telomeres, present in our body’s DNA, act as protective caps at the ends of our chromosomes. As we age, these telomeres gradually shorten. When they become critically short, the signs of ageing become apparent, and problems like heart disease, diabetes, and decreased immunity begin to increase. Therefore, telomeres are considered a biological indicator of age.

Positive Effects of Vitamin D

A new study conducted by Harvard Medical School has revealed that regular doses of Vitamin D can prevent the rapid shortening of telomeres. This research found that taking Vitamin D may slow down the ageing process. Vitamin D is a common yet essential nutrient that plays a crucial role in bone health and other bodily functions.

Five-Year Study Yields Surprising Results

This study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, involved a five-year research project on women over 55 and men over 50. Participants who received Vitamin D3 and omega-3 fatty acids showed better telomere length and fewer age-related problems. Those who regularly took Vitamin D3 supplements showed reduced signs of ageing after four years.

