Vitamin D May Slow Ageing Process: Harvard Study

Maintaining adequate Vitamin D levels in the body can slow down the visible effects of ageing, allowing individuals to remain active and fit for a longer period. Let’s delve into the findings of this new study.

Telomeres: An Indicator of Ageing Telomeres, present in our body’s DNA, act as protective caps at the ends of our chromosomes. As we age, these telomeres gradually shorten. When they become critically short, the signs of ageing become apparent, and problems like heart disease, diabetes, and decreased immunity begin to increase. Therefore, telomeres are considered a biological indicator of age.

Positive Effects of Vitamin D A new study conducted by Harvard Medical School has revealed that regular doses of Vitamin D can prevent the rapid shortening of telomeres. This research found that taking Vitamin D may slow down the ageing process. Vitamin D is a common yet essential nutrient that plays a crucial role in bone health and other bodily functions.