Waist Size Warning: Health Risks Above 90 Centimetres

Dr. Mittal was the chief guest at an event organised by the Health and Lifestyle Committee of the Merchants Chamber of Uttar Pradesh. He discussed ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle in the current times and attributed modern lifestyles as the cause of diabetes and obesity.

Obesity: Dangerous for Liver and Heart Dr. Mittal explained the role of hormones in the human body and how to maintain their balance. He stated that children today are not as physically active as they were 20-25 years ago. Junk food, market-bought and canned food, and excessive mobile phone use while sitting at home are leading to obesity in children. Excess weight in childhood is not good; it leads to diabetes by the time they reach adulthood. Hidden obesity around the abdomen is dangerous for the liver and heart.

Dr. A.S. Prasad, Dr. Awadh Dubey, Mukul Tandon, Dr. I.M. Rohtagi, Dr. Umesh Paliwal, Dr. Atul Kapoor, and Mahendra Modi were present. Discussions with experts were also held on several health-related questions.