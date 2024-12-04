Cancer-causing chemicals found in children’s cotton candy, banned in 3 states but still sold openly in Rajasthan

These states have banned cotton candy Currently, three states – Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu – have completely banned the production and sale of cotton candy. Samples were taken from cities like Solan, Shimla, Bilaspur, and others. Harmful chemicals were found in them. In Himachal Pradesh’s Solan, seven samples were taken on February 20, 2024, and sent to CTL Kundaghat for testing. Cancer-causing elements were found in them, and subsequently, their production and sale were banned. Similarly, in February, the Tamil Nadu government also banned cotton candy after cancer-causing elements were found in it. Puducherry had already banned it earlier.

Rhodamine B chemical: When cotton candy samples were tested in three states, a chemical called Rhodamine B was found. According to medical experts, this chemical can cause cancer. Therefore, it was banned in all three states.

No samples taken in the district yet While cotton candy production and sale have been completely banned in three states, it is still being sold freely in Rajasthan. The situation is such that the health department has not even taken the trouble to collect samples of cotton candy in the district.