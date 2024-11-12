scriptWarning Issued: Beta-Blockers Can Increase Depression Risk After Heart Attack | Latest News | Patrika News
Warning Issued: Beta-Blockers Can Increase Depression Risk After Heart Attack

Depression risk after heart attack: A recent study has revealed that the medication ‘Beta-Blockers’ given to patients after a heart attack can cause depression in those who have not had a heart failure.

JaipurNov 12, 2024 / 03:03 pm

Patrika Desk

Depression risk after heart attack: A recent study has revealed that the medication given to patients after a heart attack can cause depression in those who have not had a heart failure, i.e., those whose heart is functioning normally.

Function and Uses of Beta-Blockers

Beta-blockers are a type of medication that blocks the effect of adrenaline on the heart, slowing down the heart rate and controlling blood pressure. These medications have been used for decades to treat patients who have had a heart attack. They are particularly given to those patients whose heart is pumping normally and has not failed.

New Revelation from Sweden Research

A study conducted by researchers at Uppsala University in Sweden has found that Beta-Blockers do not provide any significant benefits to patients who have had a heart attack. Moreover, taking this medication can increase the risk of depression in patients. Philip Lisner, a doctoral student in cardiac psychology, said, “We found that Beta-Blockers increased symptoms of depression in patients who had a heart attack but did not have heart failure.”

Beta-blockers and Mental Health

Recent studies have shown that Beta-Blockers can have adverse effects on mental health. The side effects of these medications include sleep disturbances, nightmares, and anxiety. A study published in the European Heart Journal also confirms that Beta-Blockers can increase the risk of mental health problems.

New Research Findings and Recommendations

Lisner’s team studied 806 patients who had a heart attack between 2018 and 2023, none of whom had heart failure. The study found that almost 100 patients were already taking Beta-Blockers, and these patients had more severe symptoms of depression. Based on this study, Lisner has urged doctors to reconsider giving Beta-Blockers to patients without heart failure.
This research highlights that Beta-Blockers can cause mental health problems in some patients who have had a heart attack. While more research is needed to understand the benefits and risks of these medications, doctors should consider the mental and physical health of their patients when planning their treatment.

