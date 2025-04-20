Watermelon's Health Risks: 5 Groups Who Should Avoid It in Summer

If you’re consuming watermelon solely for its taste or cooling effect without considering potential consequences, think again. Individuals with certain health conditions should avoid watermelon, as it can negatively impact their health. Let’s explore who should steer clear of this summer favourite.

1. Diabetics Should Avoid Watermelon Side effects of watermelon Watermelon contains natural sugars, but its glycemic index is quite high. This means it can rapidly increase blood sugar levels. Therefore, people with diabetes should avoid it. If a strong craving arises, consume it only in limited quantities after consulting a doctor.

2. Not Beneficial for Kidney Patients Kidney patients should avoid watermelon due to its high potassium content. Weakened kidneys cannot filter potassium efficiently, leading to increased potassium levels in the body. This can cause muscle weakness, fatigue, and even heart problems. Those with weak kidneys or on dialysis should avoid watermelon.

3. Asthma Sufferers Should Exercise Caution Some research suggests that people with asthma or allergies may experience discomfort after consuming watermelon. Watermelon may contain allergens that can worsen respiratory problems, especially in individuals with seasonal allergies or shortness of breath. Consultation with a doctor before consumption is advised.

4. Liver Disease Patients Should Be Cautious Watermelon contains fructose, a natural sugar. In individuals with liver diseases, fructose metabolism is impaired, potentially worsening conditions like fatty liver disease. If you have a pre-existing liver condition, consuming watermelon is not advisable. (Side effects of watermelon)

5. Can Harm Those with Digestive Issues People with digestive problems such as gas, bloating, acidity, or Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) should avoid watermelon. Its cooling nature can exacerbate heartburn or indigestion in some individuals. Avoid consuming watermelon on an empty stomach.

What’s the Right Way to Eat Watermelon? If you are healthy and do not have any of the aforementioned conditions, you can consume watermelon in moderation. It’s best consumed in the morning or afternoon. Eating watermelon at night or directly from the refrigerator can be harmful. Avoid drinking water immediately after consuming watermelon, as this can lead to gas and indigestion.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medication or treatment.