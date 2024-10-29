World Stroke Day 2024: Know the Meaning of ‘B.E.F.A.S.T’ and Save Yourself from Stroke Risks

What is ‘B.E.F.A.S.T’? ‘B.E.F.A.S.T’ stands for a fast response. It is an indicator system that helps in recognizing stroke symptoms. Neurologists have explained it easily so that people do not ignore any symptoms. It includes six main points:

B (Balance): If you feel a lack of balance, staggering, or dizziness, be alert. E (Eyes): If your vision becomes blurry or you experience dark spots, it could be a stroke symptom. F (Face): If your face looks uneven or numb while smiling, it’s a warning sign.

A (Arms): If you face difficulty in raising both arms or experience numbness, it’s a stroke symptom. S (Speech): If you face difficulty in speaking or repeating words, it’s a warning sign. T (Time): If you experience any symptoms, seek immediate medical attention, as timely treatment can make a significant difference.

Recognize Stroke Symptoms, Take Timely Action Stroke is a serious condition where brain tissue gets damaged due to a blockage in blood supply. According to the World Stroke Organization, one in four people may experience stroke symptoms. The main symptoms include sudden weakness, dizziness, and severe headaches.

The Importance of the Golden Hour In the case of stroke, timely treatment is crucial. Experts say that the ‘golden hour’ or the first 90 minutes is the most critical time to provide medical attention. The faster the symptoms are recognized, the faster the treatment can begin, and the potential damage can be minimized.

History and Purpose of World Stroke Day The history of World Stroke Day began in 2004 when the World Stroke Congress in Vancouver, Canada, decided to observe this day. Two years later, in 2006, the World Stroke Organization was established, to raise awareness about stroke risks and promote timely action.

Why is the ‘B.E.F.A.S.T’ Formula a Lifesaver? The ‘B.E.F.A.S.T’ formula teaches us how to quickly recognize stroke symptoms and seek immediate medical attention. Some stroke symptoms are common, but ignoring them can be fatal. Timely recognition and treatment not only save lives but also help people recover fully.

On World Stroke Day, take care of your and your family’s health. Include the ‘B.E.F.A.S.T’ formula in your life and take action on any warning signs. Every moment is precious – so be alert, be aware, and stay safe with your loved ones.