Yellow Fruits and Vegetables: Benefits for Eyesight and Overall Health

If you have weak eyesight, you should consume yellow fruits and vegetables; it may benefit you. Let’s learn about them.

May 19, 2025 / 02:14 pm

Patrika Desk

Yellow fruits and vegetables are not only delicious but also offer numerous health benefits. Daily consumption of yellow products, such as papaya, mango, carrot, yellow bell pepper, corn, and pumpkin can help prevent various diseases. Let’s explore the benefits of these yellow fruits and vegetables, focusing on their positive impact on eye health and overall well-being.

Benefits of Yellow Fruits and Vegetables for Eye Health

Yellow fruits and vegetables like papaya, mango, carrot, yellow bell pepper, corn, and pumpkin are rich in nutrients beneficial for eye health. These include Vitamin A, lutein, zeaxanthin, and beta-carotene, which contribute to maintaining healthy eyesight.

Benefits of Yellow Fruits and Vegetables

Papaya

Papaya is a nutritious fruit rich in beta-carotene and Vitamin A. Both nutrients help maintain good eyesight. Additionally, it contains Vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants, which improve digestion and protect against skin problems.

Mango

Mango is rightly called the king of fruits. It’s packed with Vitamin A, beta-carotene, and Vitamin C, all of which contribute to healthy eyes. It also strengthens the immune system and improves skin radiance. The phytonutrients in mangoes protect the body’s cells from free radical damage.

Carrot

The yellowish-orange colour of carrots (गाजर) indicates their high beta-carotene content, a boon for eye health. Daily consumption promotes healthy eyesight. Carrots are also beneficial for heart and skin health.

Yellow Bell Pepper

This vegetable is unique in both taste and colour. It is rich in Vitamin C, lutein, and zeaxanthin, which keep eye cells healthy and protect against diseases like cataracts. It also boosts immunity.

Corn

Corn contains lutein and zeaxanthin, which help maintain a healthy retina. It also provides fibre and carbohydrates, giving the body energy and helping to combat fatigue and weakness.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin is rich in beta-carotene, Vitamin A, and fibre. It aids in eye care, heart health, and improves the digestive system. If you’re looking for a healthy diet for weight loss, pumpkin is an excellent choice.

Other Health Benefits of Yellow Fruits and Vegetables

Cancer Prevention
Yellow fruits and vegetables contain antioxidants that help prevent diseases like cancer.

Heart Health
They contain nutrients like fibre and potassium, which support heart health.
Skin Health
Yellow fruits and vegetables contain Vitamin C and other nutrients that keep skin healthy and radiant.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised to consult an expert or doctor for any medication, treatment, or prescription.

